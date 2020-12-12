Costa Rica announced the start of the Huella del Futuro fundraising campaign to plant 400 thousand hectares in nine cantons of the northern zone, before September 2021. The country’s intention is to promote the planting and maintenance for five years of 65 thousand fruit and flower trees on public roads, 120 thousand timber in agroforestry and silvopastoral systems, and another 15 thousand species in secondary forests.

Contributions are coming in

The first contribution came from multilateral entities through the Green Development Fund, with a budget of $ 724,000 that is close to the goal of collecting $ 1.9 million. Likewise, the first company to join was Constructora Herrera with a contribution of more than $ 8,000, which will allow the planting and maintenance for five years of more than 500 trees in the northern zone.

During the project implementation process, 200 direct jobs and 700 indirect beneficiaries will be generated, according to data from the National Forest Financing Fund. The country has the support of the United Nations Development Program, through its Finance for Biodiversity initiative.

The fundraising website is http://www.huelladelfuturo.cr/