Lomas Barbudal, known as the Insect Park, due to the immense variety of insects that can be found; has more than 240 species of bees and 60 species of moths among many other insect species that have been classified in the vicinity of the park. It was created on March 5, 1986, with an area of ​​2,645.71 ha. This reserve is part of the Tempisque Conservation Area and is located in the southwestern part of Bagaces, north of Liberia in the province of Guanacaste.

This reserve protects interesting examples of the dry tropical forest, with certain evergreen patches of tropical and typical forest. It is possible to find endangered plant species, such as the Mahogany and the Secolla.

Location…

It is located in San Ramón de Bagaces 18 km south west from the town of Bagaces, north of Liberia in the Guanacaste province, near the Pijije crossing.

It is found within the life zones of Tropical Dry Forest transition to humid and Premontane Humid Forest transition to basal. Its average temperature is 27 degrees Celsius and its precipitation is 2200 millimeters per year.

The main objectives of the reserve are to protect interesting specimens of the dry tropical forest due to the high deforestation in its area of ​​influence, rich in insect species, particularly bees, wasps and diurnal and nocturnal butterflies with certain evergreen patches of tropical and riparian forest. The protection of several species of arboreal plants and animals in danger of extinction and also to protect 30 natural water sources among them the Cabuyo River and Barbudal River basin.

General description

Barbudal has several plant associations such as the wooded savanna, the evergreen forest, the riparian forest that is located next to the water courses and the dry tropical forest, the latter being the largest. The savannah which is an open area, covered with grasses and trees scattered throughout the area.

The Lomas (hills) Barbudal are ignimbritic plateaus that end in rocky escarpments of up to 125 meters in contact with the tectonic depression of the Tempisque River.

These plateaus cover from La Cruz to Bagaces and originated along fissures at the foot of the volcanoes of the Guanacaste mountain range, approximately one million years ago. Ignimbrite is a kind of acidic rock, light porous and of low density. On these rocks, as well as in the alluvial deposits, four natural communities have developed.

Within the park there are several natural pools where you can find some species of fish, visitors are recommended to bring a mask and snorkel to enjoy the underwater views. This oasis of aquatic life is located 300 meters upriver from the visitor entrance.