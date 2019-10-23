The 1st International Fair of Green Technologies in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (FIVERAC) was held at the Costa Rica Convention Center, this exhibition is part of the previous activities that the country is carrying out, towards the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (COP25), to be held in Chile this December.

The objective of this first fair is to help reduce the carbon footprint with green initiatives that are in favor of the environment. In addition to commemorating this event the “World Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer”.

This green technology fair was held the first week of October and it was present leading companies worldwide in the manufacture of refrigeration and air conditioning solutions for the industrial, commercial and residential fields.

It should be noted that the entrance to this fair was completely free. There were 30 active stands of organizations, manufacturers and professionals that exhibited technologies containing natural refrigerant gases such as the R600, R290, and HFOs. Similarly, those present were able to observe the air conditioning equipment that meets the standards of high energy efficiency, and simultaneously do not deplete the ozone layer, with low global warming potential.

Promoting the use of green technologies.

For the Costa Rican Minister of Environment and Energy, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, “this initiative adds to the efforts made in the country to fulfill the commitments acquired to control the production and consumption of substances that affect the ozone layer and the temperature of the planet”.

Likewise, the representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Costa Rica, José Vicente Troya, said “we must remember the fundamental value of the ozone layer for the survival of our ecosystems and the health of all people, this exchange of technical knowledge on refrigeration solutions represents one of many of our contributions to climate action and national efforts for sustainable development”.

What is the difference between conventional and green refrigeration systems?

To answer this question Mrs. Shirley Soto Montero, Head of the Directorate of Environmental Quality Management (DIGECA), commented: “Conventional air conditioning units release on average, approximately 4 tons of CO2 equivalent during their useful life, on the contrary, air conditioners with some type of natural refrigerant emit barely 0.5 tons of CO2 equivalent. Also, they are highly energy-efficient, consuming on average only 300 kWh per year, less than traditional units while at the same time not contributing to the depletion of the ozone layer “.

Consumer-oriented.

This type of event provides consumers with important information when it comes to making better purchase decisions, particularly in this type of refrigeration goods. In addition to knowing the advantages of these kinds of appliances. One of the advantages is that they are more energy-efficient and the consumer will notice this when canceling their electricity bill.

Costa Rica wins the “Montreal Protocol” international award.

Recently in September of this year, Costa Rica was given the international “Montreal Protocol” award for its work in preventing the illicit traffic of ozone-depleting substances. This award was created in 2018 by the “OzonAction” office of the United Nations Environment Program, the Ozone Secretariat and the World Customs Organization that recognizes the efforts of customs officials, customs agents and law enforcement officers in fighting illegal trade of environmentally sensitive and harmful products.

The prize was awarded specifically for the actions carried out in 2014 by the national official instances in the seizure of 400 cylinders containing the R-22 refrigerant of the HCFC family, an ozone-depleting substance, which irregularly entered the country. This was announced by the Minister of environment and energy Carlos Manuel Rodríguez.

It is worth mentioning that apart from Costa Rica, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Paraguay received medals and certificates from the “Montreal Protocol” award for Latin America and the Caribbean region.