International visitors arriving in Costa Rica are authorized, depending on the country, a stay of up to 90 days. While 90 days can be more than needed for vacationers, they can pass quickly for the many who chose to stay for an extended time in Costa Rica, be it an extended vacation or the many who choose to live in Costa Rica, including owning property, but yet for whatever reason, those who have not opted for residency, in order to remain legally in the country are forced to leave the country after 90 days and then, if they choose to do so, return and start the process again.

A very positive option

An extension of 90 to 180 days would not only benefit international visitors but would benefit the Costa Rica Economy by stimulating the need for more services and goods. The change would increase tourism to the country. And (possibly) be limited to nationals of certain countries, say the United States and Canada, Costa Rica’s main source of visitor arrivals.

Both the U.S. and Canada allow visitors to stay for up to 6 months (180 days) in their respective countries.

In the Latin American region, Mexico, allows foreign visitors up to 180 days as well. And for this reason, U.S. residents are Mexico’s top visitors by totaling an average of 8 million (2019). That is more visitors by air than the total sum of visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom, Colombia, and Argentina, countries that also allow visitor stays of up to 180 days.

Cutting the Red Tape

Another point in favor is that while Costa Rica allows a maximum visitor stay of 90 days, it does allow for an extension of an additional 90 days (or 180 days). However, the process of this extension a costly “pain in the neck”, struggling with endless burocracy.

It doesn’t matter if you are or not a visitor to Costa Rica soon or a native citizen of the nation, this change can is good for everyone, in the short, medium and long term. We invite you to help us support and promote this excellent option.