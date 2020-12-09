More
    Citizens Should Increase Pressure on Deputies and the President to save Costa Rica

    This is stated by the Demo Lab foundation

    By TCRN STAFF
    Citizens Should Increase Pressure on Deputies and the President to save Costa Rica

    Confronting the crisis in Costa Rica in a decisive way is the call launched by the Demo Lab Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that seeks citizen participation
    Confronting the crisis in Costa Rica in a decisive way is the call launched by the Demo Lab Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that seeks citizen participation.

    During this month of December, in a campaign through social networks, renowned figures will call on the importance of the immediate actions of the Legislative Assembly and the President, so that they assume their historical responsibility to make courageous decisions and thus prevent the country from continuing. heading to the cliff.

    The campaign called “Let’s do something” was announced this Monday, November 30, in San José, at the foot of the National Monument in the National Park, in the midst of the commemoration of the abolition of the army.

    “The government and at least 38 brave deputies must take on the challenge of putting the country first and bringing it to a successful conclusion,” said Pilar Cisneros, a journalist, who is one of the participants.

    Based on the initiatives developed by different sectors of society, the Demo Lab Foundation (Democracy Laboratory) will present a synthesis of these proposals and other pertinent ideas to all citizens, through its platforms in order to inform and keep them participating, said Álvaro Salas-Castro, president of the Demo Lab Foundation.

    During the coming months, the Demo Lab will create citizen participation tools such as a “Diputometer” to measure the performance of the deputies in real time, as well as the “Wall of the Brave” with the support of national artists where all that contribute to moving the country forward will be honored.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
