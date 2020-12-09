Costa Rica Convention Center Selected as the Best in Central America and Mexico

The World Travel Awards (WTA) and the International Association of Convention Centers (AIPC) awarded the Costa Rica Convention Center (CCCR) the highest certification in quality standards.

“The AIPC Quality Standards program was developed as an industry-specific certification to confirm and document a center’s achievements in key performance areas, and is the only form of purpose-built certification in the industry,” said Aloysius Arlando, President of AIPC.

For Grupo Heroica, administrator of the venue, it is an important milestone since it makes visible the continuous efforts carried out in the Costa Rica Convention Center that include customer service, quality of facilities and operations, relationships with employees, health, safety and response to emergencies, financial integrity, community relations, environmental responsibility, industry relations and supplier relations, complying with international standards that position the country as the ideal place to reactivate the Meetings Industry.

Costa Rica is placed on the meeting tourism map by establishing communication channels and business development opportunities before the countries of the world and has great factors that benefit the country in attracting congresses and conventions of an international nature.

Global Recognition

The CCCR was recognized by tourism professionals and consumers around the world as the leading conference and meeting center in Mexico and Central America 2020. The news was announced within the framework of the World Travel Awards, a global program, created to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized worldwide as the industry’s premier seal of excellence.

The award given to the CCCR, adds to the recent recognitions obtained in the field of health security, as well as the obtaining of Safe Travel, a global safety seal created by the World Travel & Tourism Council, to recognize safe travel protocols.

The recognition comes at a time when the Costa Rica Convention Center has diversified its services under the modality of hybrid and virtual events, bringing a unique experience to its different users.

“To the pride of Costa Rica, our Convention Center already has more than 15 international certifications and recognitions, strengthening us in an atypical year, motivating us to continue building the vision raised from the beginning where we seek to be a benchmark in Latin America through three strategic axes: excellence in service, operational efficiency and sustainability.

“For Grupo Heroica it is an honor to be able to contribute the experience so that the country has positioned itself in this objective” added Álvaro Rojas, General Manager of the Costa Rica Convention Center.