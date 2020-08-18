With the aim of providing spaces for encounters with art and the enhancement of the Costa Rican artist in times of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Tico Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ)has launched the virtual program “AquìCultura”.

This initiative seeks to liven up the quarantine nights that Costa Ricans are currently experiencing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In this initiative, Ticos will be able to enjoy a great variety of music, dance and theater.The programs, with a varied offer for the whole family, which will allow artists to get closer to their audience, with the use of technological tools.

The director of the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production, Ada Acuña, pointed out that “it has been a very enriching learning process that invites us to explore new production paths for artistic proposals, with virtual platforms being the new scenarios.”

Also Acuña highlighted: “we must continue supporting the sector for new productions, and with this, reach wider audiences, so that together we can enjoy the great work that our Costa Rican artists do.”

Costa Rica promotes the rights of citizens to art and culture

Costa Rica is a country with great cultural and artistic expressions and before the COVID-19 Pandemic, events such as the International Festival of the Arts, the Book Fair, the inclusion of indigenous peoples, the Movie Festival, Proartes, the Fair “HechoAquì”and various programs of artistic endeavors, were carried out.

Similarly, the Central American country has a National Music Education System (SINEM), a program aimed at young people and children from various communities, in order for them to learn to play an instrument and to live the experience of belonging to orchestras, bands and chamber music ensembles.

In addition, it has the National Dance Workshop, which was created in 1980 and aims to manage, train, and promote artistic exchanges in the country.All these initiatives carried out by the Costa Rican government promote the cultural development of young people sensitive to the artistic world.

Creative scholarships are awarded to young Costa Ricans

Faced with the health emergency caused by COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ), through the Directorate of Culture, opened the “Creative Scholarships” fund, an economic stimulus for the development of small-format cultural projects, that promote training, research, production and cultural management for the benefit of the communities.

In total, it received 1,093 proposals, of which 518 were chosen, which may be launched soon. It is worth mentioning that for this the Tico government approved resources for a total of ¢ 311 million colones that will be distributed among all the selected proposals.

The purpose of this initiative is to recover, rescue, and strengthen the transmission of culture among young people from the different cantons that make up the Costa Rican nation.