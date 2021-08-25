Some Cool Facts About Costa Rica that you Probably Didn’t Know!

Do you want to know more about Costa Rica? Here are some cool facts about the Land of Pura Vida that you probably didn’t know before reading this article:

Costa Rica has more than 5% of the world’s biodiversity



The country’s territory occupies only 0.03% of the world’s soil, but despite its relatively small area, it has more than 5% of the world’s total biodiversity. There are several iconic wild animals living in Costa Rica and the government is working hard to preserve the rainforest and national parks throughout the country.

The sun rises and sets at the same time 365 days a year



Due to the proximity to the equator, sunrise and sunset occur at the same time every day.

Nicoya is one of the blue zones of the planet



A Blue Zone is a special area on Earth where life expectancy is significantly higher than in the rest of the world. Nicoya, in Costa Rica, is one of those places. Finding centenarians here is common and most local residents can expect to live at least 90 years.

The secret? The local waters are unusually rich in Calcium and Magnesium, they have a deep faith in God, they sleep 8 hours and they have a very healthy diet based on organic food, animal proteins and fruit. However, red meat is not very common in their diet.

This is undoubtedly one of the most interesting facts about Costa Rica, especially considering that there are only 5 blue zones in the world!

Costa Ricans refer to themselves as “Ticos” and “Ticas”



Another interesting fact about Costa Rica and its citizens. Although foreigners often call them Costa Ricans, they themselves, on the other hand, call themselves Ticos in the case of men and Ticas in the case of women.

It is the second largest exporter of bananas in the world

Only Ecuador exports more bananas than Costa Rica. So when you go, be sure to eat some of these delicious local bananas!

Earthquakes are quite common in Costa Rica



Don’t be surprised if an earthquake occurs when you are visiting. Fortunately, most of them are small earthquakes without casualties, but it is good to be aware that larger earthquakes occur from time to time.

It is one of the most environmentally friendly countries in the world



Costa Rica has set itself the goal of being the first fossil fuel free country in the world and is already on the right track to achieve that goal. It is one of the most environmentally friendly countries and today almost 99% of all energy is renewable. They are certainly a good role model for larger countries.

Pura Vida is the national slogan



Pura Vida is something more, it is an authentic lifestyle. Pura Vida is the national slogan and experts think that this mentality is one of the reasons why Costa Ricans are often considered one of the happiest peoples in the world.

In Costa Rica there are sloths



Sloths are amazing animals and in the Costa Rican forests these animals live roaming the trees, so when you go, look for sloths!

Costa Rican women keep their maiden surname all their lives



In most countries of the world, women who marry adopt their husband’s surname. But not in Costa Rica. The Ticas keep their maiden name for life.

There is a lizard known as the Jesus Christ lizard



You already knew that in this country there are lots of animals and plants. But did you know that it also has a creature that can run underwater? The Basilisk, also known as the Jesus Christ Lizard, can literally walk on water, hence its nickname.

Tourism is a economic leading sector



Although the majority of tourists are of American nationality, there is a growing number of international tourists who are discovering the beauty of Costa Rica. Almost 3 million tourists visit it annually, which has made tourism one of the main sources of income for locals.

There are more than 1400 varieties of orchids



Do you like flowers? Then you will be delighted to know that you can find more than 1400 varieties of orchids here!

There is no permanent army in Costa Rica

Only a few countries in the world have no standing army. Costa Ricans pride themselves on being a friendly and democratic nation.

More than 25% of the surface of Costa Rica is dedicated to national parks, reserves and wild refuges



Tourism and smart government have saved a lot of nature and now more than 5% of the country is protected as a national park, reserve or wild refuge. Is incredible. And ecotourism continues to develop and increase income to preserve the country’s biodiversity.

Fun Facts about Costa Rica:

– Milk is sold in plastic bags, not in containers

– The national anthem of Costa Rica is played daily on most radio stations at 07:00 A.M.

– Costa Ricans often refer to their partners as “Mi Media Naranja” (my half orange)

– Men in Costa Rica express appreciation for beauty by whistling, complimenting, or staring

– Until a few years ago, wearing shorts in the streets was a sign of disrespect.

Curiosities about Costa Rica for Children:

– Education and schools are free

– Christopher Columbus arrived in Costa Rica in 1502

– The official language is Spanish

– There are more than 50 species of hummingbirds

– There are about 750,000 species of insects living here