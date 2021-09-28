Costa Rican Nature and Fauna in Times of Pandemic

The Covid-19 Pandemic has undoubtedly left great changes and regrettable events, among them, the unemployment of a large number of people around the world. Various nations have had to maintain a virtual employment relationship, teleworking is one of the alternatives that has gained momentum, on the other hand, leaders of world countries have had to take initiatives to keep the economy in good condition.

Projects have been key for Costa Ricans to generate income

In Costa Rica, there are people who keep generating income thanks to the reforestation and recovery of green spaces in the cities. Everything is part of the Productive Landscapes project, promoted by the United Nations Development Organization program. The project is carried out in Alajuelita, in the canton of Costa Rica very close to the capital, San José.

Why exactly in Alajuelita?

According to experts, a long time ago, Alajuelita experienced extreme social exclusion and came to place in the last places of the Human Development Index of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Productive development and urban growth remained uncontrolled, which is why its forests were reduced and its ecosystems destroyed.

At present, the inhabitants of Alajuelita have worked diligently to improve their situation with the environment; They have promoted the protection of the environment and sustainable development.

The United Nations Program has also partnered with other cantons of the Costa Rican country, in addition to the Ministry of Environment and Energy, which has made a greater contribution to the Productive Landscapes project. The main intention has been to promote biodiversity conservation, sustainable land management, improved biological connectivity, and carbon sequestration.

The United Nations and institutions have not been wrong with reforestation initiatives, contributing to mitigating the effects of Climate Change and avoiding disasters due to reforestation.

The fauna in the world

We talked about the environment, but … what has been happening to the world’s fauna?

Previously, representatives of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasized that various pets (including cats and dogs) had been infected with the pandemic, precisely after the animals had close contact with infected people.

In this regard, there is limited information on the risk of animals transmitting the virus. Last year (2020) experts assumed that animals did not play a significant role in the spread of the pandemic (from animal to person and from person to animal).

But, in this 2021, very recently, it was known that zoo fauna are being treated for Covid, specifically Lions and tigers from the Washington National Zoo (USA), approximately six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers. Those who run the Zoo are not entirely clear how the felines were infected with the virus, despite this, it is common for employees to wear masks in closed spaces.

The animals are being treated with anti-inflammatories and anti-nausea medications. The workers are giving them antibiotics because they could have pneumonia. According to official information, the National Zoo plans to begin vaccinating the animals within a few months.

Among other information, in an Atlanta Zoo, 18 of its 20 gorillas also tested positive for the virus. Perhaps, this is an even more difficult situation, because a large part of the world’s population has pets, let’s hope that specialists can find the true mechanism of contagion from animals.