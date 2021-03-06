More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Advocates the Reactivation of Tourism Focused on the Protection of Wildlife

    The Central American country is promoting an international coalition that seeks to establish codes so that interactions between tourists and wildlife are safe and ethical

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Advocates the Reactivation of Tourism Focused on the Protection of Wildlife

    This initiative already has the participation of tourism chambers, tourism companies, the National University,
    Read more
    HealthGUEST WRITER -

    Humanizing Health Makes Us More Humane

    “The humanization of health services (it is not to say that it is doing it wrong), it is that the health professional needs these supplies, needs these tools, needs training according to the specific area
    Read more
    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    Buying a Home in Myrtle Beach (SC): A Beginner’s Guide

    The air smells of salt, and your heart is excited to eat more fresh fish. If you are obsessed with buying a beachfront property in Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), there is a good reason behind it
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In the framework of World Wildlife Day, the Ministers of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza, and of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, urged nations to join together to promote an economic reactivation of the tourism sector focused on the protection of biodiversity and ethical and safe use, seeking a balance between development and international commitments.

    The call was made by the Costa Rican authorities to the Central American Commission for Environment and Development (CCAD) of which Costa Rica holds the pro tempore presidency, highlighting the incalculable value of wildlife in the preservation of the planet and the lives of people.

    Joint action against wildlife trafficking

    Since the region is home to close to 10% of the world’s biodiversity, the pro tempore presidency urged the Central American countries to develop joint regional action to combat the threat posed by wildlife trafficking.

    Currently, the country is promoting and leading an international coalition that will seek to establish codes so that interactions between tourists and wildlife are safe and ethical, promoting coexistence between tourist activities and nature.

    In this context, the Minister of Environment and Energy (MINAE), Andrea Meza, explained that this initiative already has more than 20 partners at the national level and it is intended to start with a joint work of the Central American countries that have similar challenges in terms of tourism and wildlife management.

    Wildlife, a fundamental element

    “Wildlife is a fundamental element of our planet, whose value is unquestionable for the survival of humans and the maintenance of ecological balance. Costa Rica is a megadiverse country and a pioneer in the conservation of biodiversity”, said the Minister.

    “Its Protected Wild Areas are visited by thousands of Costa Ricans and foreigners to admire its forests, lagoons, beaches, mangroves, rivers and our wild animals. Today we raise our voices to invite nations to take joint actions in favor of a sustainable and responsible economic reactivation with the protection of wildlife”, continued Minister Meza.

    For his part, the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, said that the image that we promote abroad must be consistent with the experience that tourists live when they arrive in the country: “Costa Rica has always stood out in the world for its tourism model whose transversal axis is sustainability; this includes the protection of natural resources, biodiversity and responsible tourism”.

    #StopAnimalsSelfies

    As part of the efforts to conserve biodiversity and in order to promote a green economic reactivation, the MINAE and ICT announced the relaunch of the #StopAnimalSelfies campaign with activities that will take place in the Manuel Antonio, Arenal, Cahuita and Los Quetzales National Parks.

    The campaign seeks to motivate national and international tourists to visit our wildlife within their natural environment, or in zoos, in a safe way for both, abiding by the code of ethics for photographs and selfies with wild animals. It is available at www.stopanimalselfies.org

     In addition, as part of the reactivation of the campaign during the month of March, a series of activities will be carried out in the national parks in person, -under health protocols-, which will include the presentation of an educational book for minors, webinars for all sectors of society and training for the tourism sector.

    Teacher Eco-training

    Finally, in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), we are working on a training of teachers to promote actions that protect people from contagion of diseases such as COVID-19, or accidents and that the natural behaviors of students are respected. wild animals. This initiative already has the participation of tourism chambers, tourism companies, the National University, non-governmental organizations and German Cooperation.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleHumanizing Health Makes Us More Humane
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Advocates the Reactivation of Tourism Focused on the Protection of Wildlife

    This initiative already has the participation of tourism chambers, tourism companies, the National University,
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Assumes Regional Coordination of Marine Protection

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Starting in March, Costa Rica will be the regional coordinator of the International Seabed Authority (ISA).
    Read more

    Costa Rica Assumes Regional Coordination of Marine Protection

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Starting in March, Costa Rica will be the regional coordinator of the International Seabed Authority (ISA). It is the entity created by the UN...
    Read more

    Colorful Animals from Costa Rica will be Featured in a BBC Series

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Toucans, red-eyed frogs and macaws are some species of animals of the biodiversity of Costa Rica that will be in the new BBC series...
    Read more

    As of NOW, Costa Rica’s National Parks are Plastic Free!

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Summer is synonymous with sun, mountains, leisure and relaxation activities to enjoy your days off
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years