More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Humanizing Health Makes Us More Humane

    A personal reflextion by a health worker

    By GUEST WRITER
    4
    0

    Must Read

    HealthGUEST WRITER -

    Humanizing Health Makes Us More Humane

    “The humanization of health services (it is not to say that it is doing it wrong), it is that the health professional needs these supplies, needs these tools, needs training according to the specific area
    Read more
    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    Buying a Home in Myrtle Beach (SC): A Beginner’s Guide

    The air smells of salt, and your heart is excited to eat more fresh fish. If you are obsessed with buying a beachfront property in Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), there is a good reason behind it
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Free Trade Agreement Between South Korea and Central America Enters Into Full Force

    In February 2018, the entire Central American region, except Guatemala, jointly negotiated a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with South...
    Read more
    GUEST WRITERhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    We aim to provide the stories, information, and opinion that will make you knowlegeable on Costa Rica.

    “When you hear that health personnel are not humanized, do you think they have no humanity? Did you think? In fact, the Royal Spanish Academy defines “humanization” as the action and effect of humanizing, from this conjunction we determine that each individual is a human being, it is simple logic”.

    “But so much emphasis has been placed on humanized care, that the health field for years has referred to having quality care, that of course the most important capital in care is the human being”.

    “Health professionals who during their studies not only specialize in the scientific part of our body, they also study Bioethics and its branches. Why? to care for each being with the best human quality according to the principles and that tells the patient: everything will be fine, the art of caring is not in everybody, so tell me who is the person you would like to provide the best care?”

    “But due to lack of empathy that you do not give it, you are not there, that happens in the health environment, sometimes it is a lack of a resource, a tool, the infrastructure that does not allow progress for quality care”.

    Humanization of health services

    “The humanization of health services (it is not to say that it is doing it wrong), it is that the health professional needs these supplies, needs these tools, needs training according to the specific area, and so many things or events that surround the health sectors, which is not to find a culprit for the deficient care in some units, it is that each health institution has all the logistics for a humanized care with effectiveness / efficiency for diagnosis and care.”

    “Every time you think that they are not being treating humanely in the health sector, look at the staff, they are human like you, like me, because every professional has values in life who prefer to spend a day without eating to save and care for a patient.”

    Seeing both sides

    “The solution and improvement to reach humanized care is that the patient and family see the professional’s side, and if there is any failure, the health center is notified to improve the quality of work and that professionals have the tools and supplies necessary to fulfill their services.”

     “Helping, caring for, diagnosing, taking samples among thousands of functions that health personnel have is the art of humanization and they need to have their supplies and biosafety implements, to provide you with a satisfactory and quick recovery, and this would also generate less costs to the status and greater benefits to the population.”

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourceR.N. Jhessika Bracho/ TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleBuying a Home in Myrtle Beach (SC): A Beginner’s Guide
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthGUEST WRITER -

    Humanizing Health Makes Us More Humane

    “The humanization of health services (it is not to say that it is doing it wrong), it is that the health professional needs these supplies, needs these tools, needs training according to the specific area
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    One in Four People Will Suffer From Hearing Problems by 2050

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    One in four people in the world will suffer from hearing problems by 2050, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned this past week, and...
    Read more

    The World Won’t Defeat the Coronavirus This Year, Warned the World Health Organization

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    It is unrealistic to believe that the world will defeat the COVID-19 Pandemic by the end of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO)...
    Read more

    Tinamastes Fair: Natural Color, Production and Consumption of Organic Food

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The global health crisis of COVID-19 has not been limiting for Ticos to continue to have a variety of organic products from the best...
    Read more

    Sunlight as a Source of Vitamin for Our Body

    Health GUEST WRITER -
    The key to this trip is that without that first process of transformation by exposure to UV light it would not be possible to achieve this result
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years