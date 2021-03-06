More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica and Panama Inaugurate Binational Bridge

    Six years after the begging of its construction

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Debi Nova: “Supporting a Female Entrepreneur Brings an Entire Community Forward”

    During the activity, the artist learned about the projects of these women, among which were the making of costume jewelery, clothing, accessories, corn-based pastries and ceviche.
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    International Women’s Day Will be Commemorated in Costa Rica With Concerts and Chats

    Concerts, expositions and chats are part of the activities prepared by some institutions of the Ministry of Culture and...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Technological Advances Cannot Mean a Setback in Labor Competencies

    “We are immersed in transformation in the way we work. More and more technology such as digital platforms, artificial...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    After years of paperwork and delays in the works, the construction of a joint bridge between Costa Rica and Panama over the Sixaola River is finally a reality today. The construction of the bridge started in 2015 and it was estimated that it would be ready in 2017, but in the face of different situations, the work suffered delays and was completed 6 years after its start.

    The infrastructure, which was inaugurated this past week and had a cost of $ 25 million. At 206 meters long and 16.4 meters wide, it joins the border towns of Sixaola -in Costa Rica- and Guabito -in Panama-.

    It also has sidewalks and bicycle lanes on both sides and access ramps at both ends with an approximate length of 200 meters each. An amount of $ 10 million was contributed by the Mesoamerican Fund-Government of Mexico, while each of the governments made a contribution of $ 7.5 million each.

    Important mobility of goods

    Rodolfo Méndez Mata, head of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (Mopt) said that the work is important for the mobility of goods, not only in Costa Rica and Panama, but for the Mesoamerican region.

    “Gone is the centenary railway bridge to give way to a modern structure over the Sixaola River that we are putting into service today. I am sure that it will bring great benefits to our nations by facilitating the transport of products and merchandise produced in our countries, and that it will have a significant impact on the inhabitants of Guabito and Sixaola,” said Méndez.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourceKrissia Morris
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleBuying a Home in Myrtle Beach (SC): A Beginner’s Guide
    Next articleHumanizing Health Makes Us More Humane
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Debi Nova: “Supporting a Female Entrepreneur Brings an Entire Community Forward”

    During the activity, the artist learned about the projects of these women, among which were the making of costume jewelery, clothing, accessories, corn-based pastries and ceviche.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Free Trade Agreement Between South Korea and Central America Enters Into Full Force

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In February 2018, the entire Central American region, except Guatemala, jointly negotiated a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with South Korea. Just over two years...
    Read more

    Solar Panels Will Bring Electricity to 46 Tico Indigenous Families of Conte Burica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Forty-six Ngöbe indigenous families from Conte Burica will have electricity thanks to the donation of solar panels for their homes.
    Read more

    AERIS Launches New Platform for Online Purchases at Juan Santamaría International Airport

    News TCRN STAFF -
    AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, launched the first marketplace platform for airports throughout the region
    Read more

    The Long Recovery of Indigenous Lands in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Decades have passed since the Costa Rican government guaranteed the native peoples of the country that they would recover their lands. Meanwhile, they regroup...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years