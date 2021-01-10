Currently 97% of progress has the construction of the binational bridge over the Sixaola River, between Costa Rica and Panama; and its inauguration is expected for the first week of March.

This was reported by Mario González, resident engineer of the project by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the executing agency of the project together with the Ministry of Public Works of Panama and the MOPT in Costa Rica.

He stressed that this new infrastructure will strengthen Central American road integration and as part of the progress of its construction, the building of the structural slab, the vehicular containment barriers, the installation of the pedestrian railings and the installation of tactile tiles for people has already been completed.

Work on the approach ramps between Costa Rica and Panama has also been completed, the laying of the asphalt layer, the embankments and retaining walls have been built, and the construction of the pavement structure has been completed.

Major advancement already done

Additionally, the minor drainage system has been built and the lighting system installed. Likewise, the construction of the underpass (tunnel) on the Panama side was completed, and the sprinkler arches have been built at the entrance and exit of the bridge, among other activities of the work.

For the commissioning of this work, the installation of insulators, the placement of a wear layer on the bridge, as well as the installation of expansion joints at both ends of the bridge and the road demarcation and installation of vertical signaling remain to be executed.

This work has an investment of $ 25 million, of which $ 10 million come from a non-refundable item from the Infrastructure Fund for Mesoamerican and Caribbean Countries (50% for Costa Rica and 50% for Panama), with an additional counterpart of $ 7.5 million per country.

It is managed by UNOPS, and its construction is carried out by the Sixaola Binational Consortium, made up of the company Meco S.A. of Costa Rica, Cal & Mayor y Asociados and Mexpresa.