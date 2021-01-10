More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Bridge between Panama and Costa Rica is 97% complete, expected to open in March

    The construction of the binational bridge over the Sixaola River has an investment of $ 25 million and will strengthen Central American road integration

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Bridge between Panama and Costa Rica is 97% complete, expected to open in March

    Currently 97% of progress has the construction of the binational bridge over the Sixaola River, between Costa Rica and...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    From the Caribbean to the Pacific: The “Camino de Costa Rica” invites us to explore the country like never before

    If you are lovers of hiking, "touring" and knowing every corner of Costa Rica, you will love taking advantage...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Improve significantly your Health with these simple changes in your Everyday Life

    Staying active, resting well and eating healthy are part of the recommendations provided by experts to gain mental and...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Currently 97% of progress has the construction of the binational bridge over the Sixaola River, between Costa Rica and Panama; and its inauguration is expected for the first week of March.

    This was reported by Mario González, resident engineer of the project by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the executing agency of the project together with the Ministry of Public Works of Panama and the MOPT in Costa Rica.

    He stressed that this new infrastructure will strengthen Central American road integration and as part of the progress of its construction, the building of the structural slab, the vehicular containment barriers, the installation of the pedestrian railings and the installation of tactile tiles for people has already been completed.

    Work on the approach ramps between Costa Rica and Panama has also been completed, the laying of the asphalt layer, the embankments and retaining walls have been built, and the construction of the pavement structure has been completed.

    Major advancement already done

    Additionally, the minor drainage system has been built and the lighting system installed. Likewise, the construction of the underpass (tunnel) on the Panama side was completed, and the sprinkler arches have been built at the entrance and exit of the bridge, among other activities of the work.

    For the commissioning of this work, the installation of insulators, the placement of a wear layer on the bridge, as well as the installation of expansion joints at both ends of the bridge and the road demarcation and installation of vertical signaling remain to be executed.

    This work has an investment of $ 25 million, of which $ 10 million come from a non-refundable item from the Infrastructure Fund for Mesoamerican and Caribbean Countries (50% for Costa Rica and 50% for Panama), with an additional counterpart of $ 7.5 million per country.

    It is managed by UNOPS, and its construction is carried out by the Sixaola Binational Consortium, made up of the company Meco S.A. of Costa Rica, Cal & Mayor y Asociados and Mexpresa.

    Previous articleFrom the Caribbean to the Pacific: The “Camino de Costa Rica” invites us to explore the country like never before
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Bridge between Panama and Costa Rica is 97% complete, expected to open in March

    Currently 97% of progress has the construction of the binational bridge over the Sixaola River, between Costa Rica and...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica’s Coffee Exports Grow for the Seventh Consecutive Month

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican coffee sales to the international market increased in December for the seventh consecutive month helped by an improvement in the harvest, due...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce called on the Executive and Legislative powers to Avoid New Taxes

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    With the announcement of the start of the second round of formal talks between the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), next Monday,...
    Read more

    Tico Government seeks approval of project to promote sustainable Fishing and Aquaculture

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The Tico Government presented to the Legislative Assembly a bill for the development of a sustainable fishing and aquaculture project, which seeks to generate...
    Read more

    President Highlighted that Costa Rica is Strong, Fights and Resists

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    President Carlos Alvarado affirmed that Costa Rica has been strong, struggles and resists with its essence intact and urged all political forces to unite...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica