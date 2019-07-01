Intended for the national tourist, last Friday was launched the advertising campaign “Come to Limón! What do you like to do in the Caribbean?”, an invitation to vacation and explore the cultural, gastronomic diversity, the varied tourist destinations and sites, the charisma and the flavor of the Limonene population, which is one of the most exuberant regions of the country.

This campaign, a project that emerges from the Mesa Caribe, is a joint effort with the Federation of Chambers of the Caribbean, which validated the conceptualization of the promotional clip.

“The Caribbean has all the capabilities to develop tourism and generate economic reactivation so important for citizens. The richness in flora and fauna, multiculturalism, and the combination of mountains, rivers, and seas is an incomparable strength for the development of the region”, said Marvin Rodríguez, 2nd Vice President of the Republic and Coordinator of the Mesa.

This investment of ¢ 105 million is an extension of the promotional campaign of domestic tourism “Vamos a Turistear” (Let’s make tourism), which encourages the national population to live unique experiences in their own country and in this specific case in the Caribbean.

The Minister of Tourism, María Amalia Revelo, reiterated that “this campaign is part of the commitment of the Government for the tourist development of the province of Limón, coordinated effort -with the Federation of Chambers of the Caribbean that groups the private sector-, as is the way to operate the ICT”.

“Limón has enormous potential for tourism development. We celebrate these important steps to make known their beauty. Positioning efforts such as these are added to projects already advancing such as the new cruise and marine terminal that seek to boost opportunities for the province”, said Andrea Centeno, Executive President of the Board of Port Administration and Economic Development of the Atlantic Coast of Costa Rica (JAPDEVA).

The campaign will last 4 months (July, August, September, and October) with an initial launch on television and the social media of the brand “Vamos a Turistear” (www.vamosaturistear.com) for a month. Subsequently, it will be scheduled in digital media, buses, radio, and film for 3 months.

Other projects on the way

The board of directors of the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT) approved, on June 24th, a Cooperation Agreement with JAPDEVA for US$ 200 thousand to finance improvement works in the port infrastructure of the Hernán Garrón Salazar cruise terminal in Limón. The improvements will include internal and external boarding rooms, areas for artisans, a gazebo, patios, and service areas for passengers and crew.

In addition, ICT together with the Municipality of Talamanca will invest ¢ 760 million (approximately US$ 1.3 million at the current exchange rate) in a dock in Cahuita and a berth in Puerto Viejo destined to safe transfer and enjoyment of people who visit the main attractions of these areas. The delivery of the berth is planned for the 4th Quarter of 2019, and that of the dock for 4th Quarter 2020.

In the Pavona de Pococí, it will invest ¢ 300 million (approximately US$ 500 thousand at the current exchange rate). In improvements of the wharf for the entry of tourists to Tortuguero, a project that is coordinated with the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and the Ministry of Environment and Energy, it will be included in the institutional budget of 2020. By means of these works and the advertising campaign, they add an investment of around US$ 2.2 million in the province of Limón.