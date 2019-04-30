When we talk about tourism in Costa Rica, we take into account that it is the 1st source of income in our country’s economy.

Costa Rica currently offers 45,531 rooms. The number of annual revenues was US$ 2,636 million, in 2014. At that time, the tourism industry had 30% of the income from tourism in the Central American region. It stood out as the most visited destination of the isthmus since, in the same term, the country reached a great and new historical record of visitors with 2,526,817 tourists.

Already, by 2015, the number of visitors increased by 5.5% to reach 2,665,608 visitors. With an approximate of 500 visitors per 1,000 inhabitants, our country has one of the highest rates of tourists per capita in the Caribbean Basin.

Tourists offboarding one of the many cruises that have Costa Rica as main destination

And do not forget to mention that most tourists who come to our country are from the United States and Canada, making up by 67.5%, and from the European Union countries, by 16%, which allows you to receive, on average, approximately between US$ 1,300 and US$1,400 per visitor, value per visit among the highest in Latin America.

Year after year, tourism increases to the maximum level!

Costa Rica offers sun, beach, jungle, mountain, adventure, ecotourism, rural tourism, and also has potential in the areas of sports, wellness, health, fashion, and meeting tourism. Ecotourism is extremely popular among foreign tourists who visit the vast number of beautiful National Parks and protected areas that can be found throughout the country.

Costa Rica has been one of the first pioneers in ecotourism and is recognized as one of the few international destinations with true ecological tourism options. In the classification of the Tourism and Travel Competitiveness Index (TTCI) of 2017, the country reached the 38th place, being the 4th classified among Latin American countries.

Rafting is a very popular activity among tourists seeking adventure

Competitive advantages to develop our tourism much more

The competitive advantages to develop tourism ventures are in the area of human, cultural and natural resources, in which our country is ranked 33rd in the world, and it is classified in the 6th place when the natural resources factor is considered in isolation.

In 2011 the TTCI report also indicated that the main weaknesses of the Costa Rican tourism sector are its minimum number of sites of cultural interest, classified 101; the time needed to open a commercial establishment, classified 125; the state of the land transport infrastructure, place 111; and the poor quality of the port infrastructure, place 132. It has a large number of ecological lodgings, places that maintain constant practice and responsible with the environment where the visitor can relax and enjoy their stay in harmony with the wonderful kindness that this beautiful place offers.



Here, we tell you the main reason why “Costa Rica” is positioned in the 5th place in the world, for being a real paradise of ecology:

Great options for recycling paper

This is one of the strategies that best results in reusing paper to make various crafts and even great works of art and pieces of fashion collections such as: vases, bags, wallets, coin holders, and even cartridge holders for the little kids of the house, are some of the things that we can create using the kindness that paper recycling offers us. That also will always make us look beautiful with truly unique, as well as chic and fashionable, pieces.

Costa Rica is an ideal place for tourism and rest

If what you want is a quiet and comfortable place to relax and spend the days in total peace at the time of your retirement, it is still possible to find that place with which you dreamed of. Here, in Costa Rica, that dream can come true.

It has a pleasant warm climate that will make you feel as comfortable as possible throughout the year, with beautiful and wonderful landscapes at your disposal, without the worry of a natural phenomenon that can ruin your sweet retirement.

As in almost all Caribbean countries, there is no snow in Costa Rica, but low mountain temperatures. That is why our climate is divided into 2 seasons; “summer”, between November and April (a lot of heat and humidity); and the “winter”, between May and October (with lots of rain).

In this country, medical quality has improved to the point of becoming one the best in the world for tourism. It is unsurpassed with the most selective care and attention for you. So do not think it twice when choosing a place to rest; choose Costa Rica and it will surprise you!