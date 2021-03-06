Murcielago Islands, Unknown Tico Paradise, Ideal for Hikers and Divers

Located in the extreme north of the Costa Rican Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park, in the sector of the Santa Elena Peninsula, is the Islas Murcielago, a paradise for those who enjoy a exciting sports and tourist experience.

The Murcielago Islands are famous for being considered the second best dive sites in Costa Rica, next to Isla del Caño, and only second after Isla del Coco. These lands are part of the Guanacaste Conservation Area and are part of the Santa Rosa National Park.

Visibility around the islands is normally quite incredible, reaching up to 80 feet on the best days and with abundant wildlife present, including groups and frequent schools of bull sharks around the outer islands.

No lodging available

There are no hotels or accommodation option on the island, and although one can stay with the park rangers near their station on the main island, this can only be done with prior authorization, which is difficult to obtain.

It takes about an hour by boat to get to the site. As mentionedMurcielago offers excellent diving and snorkeling. Six of the main islands have abundant corals, rocky pinnacles, and caves. Hot and cold water currents meet somewhere near the outer islands, attracting many species of fish and other species of sea creatures.

The largest island has a path that runs through it in its entirety, from the park ranger’s house to some beautiful secret beaches on the North side of the Island. Experts recommend taking the tour after May due to the strong sea winds that hit the area.