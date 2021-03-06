More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Murcielago Islands, Unknown Tico Paradise, Ideal for Hikers and Divers

    An exciting an unique experience in the land of “Pure Life”

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Murcielago Islands, Unknown Tico Paradise, Ideal for Hikers and Divers

    Located in the extreme north of the Costa Rican Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park,...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Advocates the Reactivation of Tourism Focused on the Protection of Wildlife

    This initiative already has the participation of tourism chambers, tourism companies, the National University,
    Read more
    HealthGUEST WRITER -

    Humanizing Health Makes Us More Humane

    “The humanization of health services (it is not to say that it is doing it wrong), it is that the health professional needs these supplies, needs these tools, needs training according to the specific area
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Located in the extreme north of the Costa Rican Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park, in the sector of the Santa Elena Peninsula, is the Islas Murcielago, a paradise for those who enjoy a exciting sports and tourist experience.

    The Murcielago Islands are famous for being considered the second best dive sites in Costa Rica, next to Isla del Caño, and only second after Isla del Coco. These lands are part of the Guanacaste Conservation Area and are part of the Santa Rosa National Park.

    Visibility around the islands is normally quite incredible, reaching up to 80 feet on the best days and with abundant wildlife present, including groups and frequent schools of bull sharks around the outer islands.

    No lodging available

    There are no hotels or accommodation option on the island, and although one can stay with the park rangers near their station on the main island, this can only be done with prior authorization, which is difficult to obtain.

    It takes about an hour by boat to get to the site. As mentionedMurcielago offers excellent diving and snorkeling. Six of the main islands have abundant corals, rocky pinnacles, and caves. Hot and cold water currents meet somewhere near the outer islands, attracting many species of fish and other species of sea creatures.

    The largest island has a path that runs through it in its entirety, from the park ranger’s house to some beautiful secret beaches on the North side of the Island. Experts recommend taking the tour after May due to the strong sea winds that hit the area.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Advocates the Reactivation of Tourism Focused on the Protection of Wildlife
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Murcielago Islands, Unknown Tico Paradise, Ideal for Hikers and Divers

    Located in the extreme north of the Costa Rican Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Daniel Oduber Airport is the Best in Latin America and the Caribbean

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The International Airport Council (ACI) awarded for the third consecutive time to the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport, in Guanacaste, the award for Best Airport...
    Read more

    The Future of Tourism: Smart, Digital and Sustainable

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Tourism has experienced numerous crises throughout history, although none compared to the current one, which is becoming increasingly long and complicated. This prompts professionals...
    Read more

    “Calzón de Pobre” Beach,A Great Tico Paradise That You Must Get to Know

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The beach is ideal for swimming. The crystal clear waters are also perfect for snorkeling and on the white sand you can enjoy an excellent and pleasant sunbathing day
    Read more

    Take Me To The Beach! 5 Great Cocktails You Need to Try in Costa Rica

    Travel GUEST WRITER -
    So whether you’re just daydreaming or the trip is so close you can taste it, here are six of the best beach cocktails you simply have to try when you’re in Costa Rica.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years