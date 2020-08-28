This Friday, August 28th, at 6 p.m., a virtual chat will be held with astrophysicist Sam Birch, Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who will provide an explanation of his work in the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences.

His research focuses on understanding the evolution of the surfaces of planets, moons and small celestial bodies, and deciphering what these surfaces tell us about their past. This is accomplished using both observations of the planetary surfaces of the spacecraft and numerical simulations.

Currently, his research focuses both on the evolution of the polar landscapes of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, and on the surface of comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko.

In this webinar, organized by the Technological Editorial of TEC, the San Carlos Technology Transfer Center and Bruce Callow, co-author of the book ‘Towards the stars: Costa Rica at NASA’.

The talk will embark on a journey to Saturn’s largest moon: Titan, which, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is an analog of the early Earth and may provide clues as to how life may have arisen on our planet.

The webinar will be held in English, through the Zoom platform. To participate and ask Dr. Birch questions you can register at the following link:https://www.tec.ac.cr/eventos/charla-paisajes-luna-titan