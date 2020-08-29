COVID-19 cases double in just a few days, so the rumor of reinfection became a latent reality

The World Health Organization (WHO) determined that, despite the increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide and the confirmation of reinfection, these cases are atypical and “very rare.”

“We occasionally receive anecdotal reports of people who take the test and it comes out negative and then positive, but it has not been clear until now if it is a problem with the test itself or if there were people who got infected a second time,” said Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the entity.

They also highlighted that these cases represent only a very low number of the total worldwide. “We are facing a documented case against more than 23 million confirmed cases.”

Although it was in Hong Kong where the case of a person with COVID-19 was confirmed for the second time, the WHO calls for calm and says there is no reason to be alarmed.

They even stated that “it does not seem to be a common occurrence in any manner.” “We need to understand what this means in terms of immunity and for that there are many groups that are monitoring people, measuring their antibodies and trying to understand how long natural protection lasts,” the spokesperson clarified.