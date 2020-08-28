Russia and Costa Rica have maintained diplomatic relations with ups and downs since 1872, between 1917 and 1944 the Costa Rican governments did not recognize the Soviet Union, and between 1984 and 1970 there was a diplomatic breakdown due to the anti-communist course of the Latin American nation. In 1991, Costa Rica established diplomatic relations with Russia after the disintegration of the USSR.

The Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia, Sergei Riabkov, and Costa Rica, Adriana Bolaños Argueta, held a telematic meeting on Monday in which they addressed bilateral cooperation and also measures to counteract the advance of the novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

As reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement, “a constructive exchange of views took place on a wide circle of current issues on the international agenda, including measures to counter COVID-19.”

The Russian diplomatic portfolio pointed out that the parties analyzed “the state of interaction between Russia and Costa Rica in matters of politics, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian relations and confirmed their willingness to expand the set of bilateral relations.”

“The officials discussed at length the strengthening of dialogue and interaction between the two countries in international multilateral spaces, the increase in Russia’s cooperation with Latin American countries and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States,” concluded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.