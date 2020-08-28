Eggs contain many nutrients, but there are even more myths surrounding this product. Are they worth believing? Here we will try to clarify it.

Myth 1: Eating too many eggs raises your cholesterol

It is a false claim because the yolk of the egg contains lecithin, which is a natural emulsifier. This substance dissolves cholesterol and fat particles and prevents them from depositing on the walls of blood vessels.

This rather leads to lower blood cholesterol levels. In addition, the assimilation of lecithin releases choline, which in turn participates in the synthesis of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter that improves memory and mental performance.

Myth 2: Postpartum women need to eat as many eggs as possible

A great deal of physical energy is consumed during labor, and digestion and liver detoxification are affected. As a result, consuming food in large quantities will put stress on the liver and kidneys, and this can have adverse consequences.

Excessive consumption of egg white triggers the formation of large amounts of ammonia, hydroxyl, phenol, and other chemicals in the intestinal tract, which has a negative impact on health. This can be accompanied by bloating, dizziness, weakness and other typical symptoms of so-called protein poisoning. When calculating protein intake, the state of the digestive system must be taken into account. Normally, postpartum women should not eat more than three eggs a day.

Myth 3: Raw eggs have higher nutritional value

In fact, consuming raw eggs not only causes bacterial infections, it also doesn’t saturate the body with valuable nutrients. Raw eggs contain avidin, a protein that prevents the absorption of biotin in the intestines, which can lead to poor appetite, weakness, muscle pain, and other symptoms associated with biotin deficiency. Also, raw eggs contain antitrypsin, which has a negative impact on digestive function. You also have to bear in mind that you run the risk of eating the egg with the chicken germ.

In this case, how should eggs be prepared to preserve their beneficial properties to the maximum?

The answer is simple: they are best consumed boiled, because they retain many valuable and nutritious components, and are easily digested and absorbed by the body. To begin, place them in a pot of cold water and bring them to a slow boil. After boiling them for three minutes, turn off the heat and leave the eggs in water for five minutes. In this way, the white will be tender and the yolk will reach the desired hardness in which it is more easily digested.

Boiling eggs for more than ten minutes is not recommended, as it will not only affect their taste, but it will destroy a large number of vitamins. As for scrambled eggs, they have fewer nutrients and are less digested by the body.