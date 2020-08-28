Tica Entrepreneur Offers Transportation Service Only for Women

Driven by the insecurity that women experience day after day, María José Montero decided to create the femme_by_majo venture, through which she offers an exclusive transport service for women. The launch was made on social networks this week and the response has been overwhelming, her phone has not stopped ringing.

Montero is the mother of two girls, and her financial situation has been difficult after losing her job as a designer. “I have had terrible experiences in means of transport, and speaking with my husband I told him that I was tired of seeing women be disrespected, but I think that what made me react the most was what happened to the girl on a bicycle when she went to the gym and a man touched her from a car,” she said.

It currently offers the service to the Greater Metropolitan Area, but confesses that it has been called from areas such as Alajuela and Heredia. The cost of the rate is ₡ 500 per kilometer.

Now her goal is to look for options to create an application that allows her to expand the entrepreneurship, to help women who want to travel safely and who like her are unemployed.