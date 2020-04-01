Home
Home
News
News
The Tourism Sector Is The Hardest Hit By COVID-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
The tourism sector will go totally to zero for the next 3 months.This was stated by the...
News
The Violent Acts and Threats against the Defenders of Native Indigenous Land Continue
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
After the murder of the indigenous environmental leaders Sergio Rojas and Jerhy Rivera, along with the constant...
News
Costa Rica Proposes Extraordinary Budget To Help 375,000 Families Economically Affected By COVID-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
The Government of the Republic will propose to the Legislative Assembly an extraordinary budget of 225 billion...
News
Alarming Situation: Migrants in Costa Rica Could Lose Their Immigration Status
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 28, 2020
Alarming Situation: The Covid-19 Coronavirus has completely changed the way humanity was used to seeing life. Different...
News
A Message of Trust
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 26, 2020
Message of Trust
World News
Health News
Health
Get To Know 3 Relaxation Techniques for Reducing Stress
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Keeping thoughts in harmony helps to have stable physical and mental health. Stress is mental fatigue that...
Health
How To Deep-Clean Your House In These Times Of Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Deep cleaning of the house when spring is approaching for many, means washing quilts, curtains, carpets, closets,...
Health
“Sadness”, an Emotion That Can Be Put To Our Advantage for a Better Life
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 30, 2020
"Sadness" is an emotion that absolutely all of us have felt on some occasion in our lives,...
Health
The Coronavirus Pandemic and the Survival of the Human Species
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Covid-19 has three characteristics that make it very dangerous: 1) Because it is a...
Health
Emotional Well-Being, the Right Path towards Achieving a Happy Life
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 28, 2020
Emotional Well-Being is about building and maintaining positive, lasting and satisfying relationships, and above all, it has...
Environmental News
Sports News
Sports & Games
Costa Rica Commemorates National Sport and Physical Activity Day
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Every March 30th, Costa Rica celebrates the “National Sport and Physical Activity Day”, established by law on...
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practicing This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Economy
Money
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Travel
Culture & Lifestyle
Romantic Honeymoon in Costa Rica…
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Costa Rica is the best example that in a small piece of land great wonders can be hidden, so it is not surprising that our lands are a sought-after tourist destination
Travel
The Irazú Volcano. Come To Know Its Amazing Top
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
The Irazu volcano is a derivative of the indigenous language population that inhabited that area in the...
Economy
Costa Rica Advances to Enter the “Global Entry Program of Trusted Travelers” of the United States
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Costa Rica formalized the process to be part of the "Global Entry Program of Trusted Travelers" of the US Customs and Border...
Travel
Pozo Verde Lagoon, the Jewel on the Sacred Mountain Of Parque Juan Castro Blanco
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Pozo Verde, the jewel of the Sacred Mountain, is one of the best tourist destinations in the...
Travel
San Gerardo De Dota.A 100% Natural Forest
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 23, 2020
San Gerardo de Dota is one of the best places to visit in Costa Rica, it is...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #8: Where Does This Road Lead?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 30, 2020
(This week is the eleventh installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
Culture & Lifestyle
Get To Know The Ancestral Indigenous Gastronomy Of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 30, 2020
Get To Know One of the firsts of ancestral Costa Rican gastronomy is not to kill more...
Culture & Lifestyle
Romantic Honeymoon in Costa Rica…
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Costa Rica is the best example that in a small piece of land great wonders can be hidden, so it is not surprising that our lands are a sought-after tourist destination
Culture & Lifestyle
Do You Know How Many Languages Exist in Costa Rica?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 26, 2020
In Costa Rica, the official language is Spanish, constitutionally, but although the country is considered small it...
Culture & Lifestyle
Jorge Jiménez Deredia, a Gifted and World-Renowned Costa Rican Sculptor
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 23, 2020
All in Costa Rica is incredible. From the rural farming villages to the brightly colored rain forests,...
More
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Science & Technology
What Is Really Behind 5g Technology?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Since 2018, many variants of 5G technology have been generated, mainly due to the benefits it brings,...
Science & Technology
The Wedding Ring With GPS
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
manos-con-anillos-de-compromiso
Science & Technology
Narwix Company Powers Development
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
blue whale narwix
Environment
Costa Rican Scientist Participates in the European Research “Mars on Earth”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Costa Rican scientist Alejandro Arce Rodríguez is one of the researchers at the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany who has worked...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Opinion
Reviews
