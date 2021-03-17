More
    Costa Rica “Autocross Sports Association in Action” Will Carry Out Its National Championship

    Let’s hit the mud again in Costa Rica!

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    After a year without activity due to the Pandemic, the Costa Rica Autocross Sports Association in Action (ADDA) refines the details to carry out the National Championship of the modality this 2021.

    At the moment a total of four dates are announced, from May to November to take advantage of the rainy season. The championship will begin on May 30 at the Las Quebradas track in Pérez Zeledón.

    This is a commitment by the organization to bring the sport back to one of the sectors of the country with the most followers and competitors. Following this objective, two dates are also being prepared at the La Loma track in Muelle de San Carlos, a place that is the cradle of this modality of motor sport. This layout would be used for the third date and for the final.

    The plan for the second date depends on confirmation, one of the options is to do it at the La Olla track in Sabanilla de Alajuela, one of the most traditional scenarios for the practice of Autocross and which has the great advantage of being very close to the central area of the country and has a very suitable land.

    Evaluating track options


    “We are evaluating the track to make the second date, it is the one that we have yet to define. La Olla is an option but we will confirm it in a few weeks”, explained Alejandro Rodríguez, president of ADDA. He pointed out the challenges they face as an association this season, where practically everything must start from scratch.

    “The reactivation of the championship has been particularly difficult for us as organizers, since without following the sport for a whole year, the competitors must be summoned again, the tracks must be searched and prepared, attract the public and also we must do the called to the sponsors, since without that support it is very difficult to go out with the events”, said Rodríguez.

    For now, ADDA is inviting owners of 4×4 vehicles to join the dispute for the national title in the 4, 6 and 8 cylinder categories, in addition to the Open or Free branch. This event has the endorsement of the Costa Rican Federation of Motors (FECOM).

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous article38 Social Security Centers in Costa Rica Apply Rapid Tests to Detect COVID-19
