    The US extends the deadline for Costa Ricans to renew visas that have expired in the last 4 years

    By TCRN STAFF
    The United States Department of State announced a new extension to renew expired visas. In the previous January, benefits had been given for visas that had expired in the last 24 months, but now the term will be extended to 48 months.

    Thus, the Consular Section of the US Embassy in Costa Rica will be able to classify applicants as eligible for renewal instead of having to go through the in-person appointment.

    The new requirements will be:


    – Have category B1 or B2 granted for 10 years.
    – That the permit has expired in the last 48 months or before December 31st.
    – Not have lived illegally in the United States or have violated the laws of that country.

    Visa adjustments


    If applicants have already scheduled an appointment for the interview but their visa meets the 48-month requirement, they may adjust the procedure, said procedure is totally virtual.

