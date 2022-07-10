More
    Ticas qualify for the 2023 Australia & New Zealand World Cup

    By Wilmer Useche
    The Costa Rican Senior Women’s National Team made history this Friday night, July 8, by earning its ticket to the 2023 Australia & New Zealand World Cup, after winning 4-0 in its second game of the Concacaf Pre-World Cup against Trinidad and Tobago.

    The Ticas obtained their second victory of the World Cup, after having defeated Panama in their debut and in this second match against the Trinidadians, which allows them to obtain one of the four tickets to the Women’s World Cup, where the United States had also sealed their ticket in Group A of the competition where they are located along with Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti.

    The team led by Amelia Valverde achieved its goal of taking the women’s team to its second Women’s World Cup, hand in hand with a group of experienced players such as Shirley Cruz, Cristín Granados, Raquel Rodríguez and Katherine Alvarado, as well as juniors with María Paula Salas and Priscila Chinchilla who were key pieces in the classification.

    This is the second World Cup qualification for the Costa Ricans, after having played the 2015 World Cup in Canada where they faced Spain, South Korea and Brazil where they had two draws and one defeat.

    Now the national team will have to face one of the great favorites to win the Concacaf tournament, such as Canada, next Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m., for the first place in Group B in the last game of Group B. .

    Costa Rica is already located in the semifinal series of the Concacaf World Cup, where it could face the United States, Jamaica or Haiti.

    SourceRoger Murillo
    ViaWilmer Useche
