5 Good Reasons to be an Expatriate

Whether in search of adventure, to follow your partner or simply for a change of scenery. Every day there are more people who decide to leave, seek different opportunities and venture into unknown lands.

Starting with the fact that changing a country means learning another language, changing routine, taking an interest in the culture and integrating socially. In the short or medium term, this will surely give you a new perspective on the world, opening you up to diversity and bringing you closer to yourself.

In this post, Spotahome gives you five good reasons to embark on this wonderful expat experience.

You will not be alone

If you think you will be alone when you move to another country, you should know that in 2017 there were 76,197 Spaniards who decided to leave, totaling approximately 2.5 million people today. While the United Kingdom, the United States and France are the preferred destinations for Spaniards, at the same time Spain is considered one of the best countries to live as an expat in Europe. It is not just about students, in fact most of those who decide to leave are of working age (from 16 to 64 years old) according to the Register of Spaniards Resident Abroad (PERE).

New adventures

Expatriation is literally an adventure. Whether temporary or long term, it is an immersion into the unknown: another country, another culture, another language, new people. It sounds a bit scary at first, but it’s really an opportunity to change your life, try new things and reinvent yourself. For example, many people who live abroad get professional training, discover new passions or may get to know people they would never meet in their own country.

It enriches professional life

Going to live in another country can be a real boost for your career. This shows an openness and adaptability that might interest recruiters (not to mention knowledge of a foreign language). Going abroad can make you grow up easier and faster than in your own country. It will even motivate you to train in other domains. And if you’re unemployed or a recent graduate, working abroad also means more possibilities.

You meet new people

An expat is always welcome at meetings. Often this is what makes someone decide to stay in a country or not. When you arrive in a new country, it is the perfect opportunity to surround yourself with people with different cultures and values. We learn another way of life and thus become more open and more tolerant.

A better quality of life

Ultimately, many people are simply looking for a better quality of life. Whether it is the climate, the pace of life or the environment, it is important to find a lifestyle that satisfies us. Some people prefer to live close to nature or near the sea. It can also be an opportunity to try new activities, like surfing after work or hiking on the weekends.