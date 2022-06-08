Costa Rica Recognizes From This Past Monday the “Non-Binary” Gender In Immigration Documents for Foreigners

The identity documents for foreigners (Dimex) issued by Costa Rica willl expand their gender category. From this, the masculine and feminine spaces will continue to be recognized but they will also be “non-binary” and “does not indicate”. Thus, the “M” will be maintained to identify men and the “F” to women, while the codes for the new categories are updated:

The person who opts for the recognition of their gender identity may modify the reference to gender consigned in the DIMEX by masculine (M), feminine (F), non-binary (X) or not indicated (N/I), without objection or any validation by the staff of the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration”

Decree No. 43538

The regulation adds that only the free and informed consent of the people will be necessary to make the adjustment. This is done by affidavit. The reform had been signed by the previous government but its publication in La Gaceta was pending to enter into force.

According to the justification of the regulations, there are various pronouncements of the Inter-American Human Rights System that promote the recognition of gender identity. In addition, public policies at the local level and judgments of the IV Chamber have included these provisions.

Non-binarism recognizes that there are people who do not identify as either male or female. It is an “umbrella” concept that covers a wide network of self-perceptions that people can generate beyond socially pre-established options.