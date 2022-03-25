More
    Search
    Things to Do
    Updated:

    6 Reasons Why Surfing Is the Best Sport of All

    Surely there are many feelings and emotions that move you to surf

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    My surf friends have given me very good reasons that show that surfing is the best sport of all. Do you want to know what they are?

    1. Surfing makes you fit

    I’ve said it many times; surfing is the hardest sport I have ever practiced. Everything is trained, from arms, shoulders to torso and legs. The best way to train is to get into the water as much as you can, but as I know that it is not always possible, this video to train surfing out of the water can help you with your goals.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    2. Surfing makes you patient

    We have discussed this on occasion. Sitting on the board you have to be patient for the series to come, and once it comes you have to be patient until you wait for your perfect wave.

    3. Surfing puts you in contact with nature

    Without a doubt, it is one of the points that I like the most about surfing, the communion with the ocean, being part of the landscape even during the hour or 2 hours that you are in the water. You, your board and the sea. If you are surfing on a virgin beach, this feeling is multiplied by two.

    Costa Rica LifeGuard
    Surfers

    4. Surfing makes you happy

    It is a scientific fact. Being in the sun is good for your health, and if you mix that with playing sports, this makes the endorphins shoot up. With surfing you leave problems behind and that always makes you come out of the water with a smile on your face. In fact, in traditional medicine, some doctors already prescribe it against depression and other ailments.

    5. You will travel more

    From your first wave, the only thing you can think of is destinations to catch waves. You will start touring the world;

    6. Surfing will reinforce your personality

    With surfing you become more persistent, you don’t give up at the first disappointment. You keep wallowing in the waves until you achieve your goal. You will get out of your comfort zone again and again, and this will undoubtedly make you grow as a person, making you stronger than you would have thought possible.

    Now friends, tell us why you surf?

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleWorking On Your Life Goals
    Next articleCosta Rica Has All the Conditions to Be the Innovation and Development Hub of the Americas
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    MoneyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Ricans Use Cryptocurrencies But Are Not Ready to Adopt Them as Official Currency

    The country has hosted several events such as Tico Blockchain and EOS Surf, led by the EOS Costa Rica block producer.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    At TCRN we share a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs. We shed light on topics that range from culture, environment, technology and economics to society, politics, and health. Here we take investigative reporting seriously so we don’t shy away from bad news. We just don’t dwell on the dark side of life or seek to exploit it in anyway

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.