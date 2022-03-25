More
    Costa Rica Has All the Conditions to Be the Innovation and Development Hub of the Americas

    Initiative seeks that more innovation and technology companies settle in the country

    The Economic Affairs Commission of the Costa Rican Congress affirmatively ruled on the project “Incentives Law for the attraction and promotion of foreign innovation and technology companies, file number 22,542.”

    This initiative was presented by deputy Aida MontielHéctor, of the National Liberation Party. The project will allow a tax exemption for foreign companies and individuals interested in developing innovation and technology in the country and to increase their business capabilities based on science and knowledge transfer.

    “It is urgent to reduce the poverty and inequity that exists in Costa Rica, so this project will promote the entry of high technology and innovation companies, as well as important investments and job creation in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation (CTI). ),” said the legislator.

    Technology and innovation at the center of their competitive strategy

    Companies must put technology and innovation at the center of their competitive strategy. This is decisive in the design of public policies and business policies. In this way, the trend is towards a focus on innovation not only in its technological dimension but also in the organizational, social, institutional, cultural, and political dimensions.

    “It has been shown that the countries that allocate a higher percentage of their gross domestic product (GDP) to “science and technology” and to attracting them, are the ones that most perceive the importance of innovation in their development agenda. Costa Rica has all the conditions to be the innovation and development hub of the Americas,” she concludes.

