Costa Rica is considered one of the Healthiest Countries in the World

Around the world and throughout history, human beings have always been dedicated to developing medical, scientific, therapeutic practices that seek to have a better state of physical and mental health, raising the quality of life of individuals.

In this constant desire that medical science has to achieve the comprehensive health of the human being at a universal level, experts in the field apply social clinical studies that show some regions of the planet with overall healthier conditions, Costa Rica being one of them.

A study published by Dr. Juan Garay, an expert from the University of Berkley-United States, reveals that after analyzing eight million data from different countries in the world, issued by the United Nations Organization (UN), he concluded that Costa Rica is one of the healthiest countries in the world with a life expectancy of 10 years above the world average, although its income is below the planetary average, affirming that the Costa Rican model can be replicated in other regions of Latin America because it is sustainable and healthy.

Equity in health

The research was published in a book exhibited by Dr. Juan Garay with the title: “Equity in health, the key to a transformational change” which was published by the Editorial Nacional en Salud y Seguridad Social (Ednass) and its prologue made by Dr. María del Rocío Sáenz Madrigal, executive president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, San José, Costa Rica.

In this book, Dr. Garay clearly points out that there are countries with a high income, above the world average, but that do not have the health levels of Costa Rica and/or their health systems are not sustainable.

The best holistic health index

According to Garay’s analysis, only 14 countries in the world have an income that is below the planetary average, amounting to $10,000 per capita per year, but also have a life expectancy of 10 years more than the planetary average of around 69 years, Costa Rica leads this list of nations that have the best holistic health index in the world.

The specialist analyzed the behavior of the Costa Rican health system, stating that it has been maintained for 60 years as reflected in a series of analyzed data that indicate that the nation has good health conditions, sustainable health systems and also low carbon emissions; For Dr. Juan Garay, Costa Rica has a voice to lead a process in the world that seeks equity in health, so that no one lives below a threshold of dignity.