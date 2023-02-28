More
    Latin American Fair Tourism Leaders Will Meet in Costa Rica this April

    The UFI Latam 2023, organized by the World Association of the Exhibitors Industry

    Between April 25th and 27th, our country will host one of the events with the greatest projection in the fair sector of Latin America. This is UFI Latam 2023, organized by the World Association of the Exhibitors Industry (UFI), with the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute and the Costa Rican Convention Bureau.

    This meeting between leaders of this industry and different actors involved in the segment such as tourism, audiovisual and gastronomy service providers, among others, will take place at the Costa Rica Convention Center, with an estimated participation of more than a hundred local and foreign visitors.

    Leading destinations in the region for the meeting tourism segment

    “With this announcement, we celebrate not only the realization of a great event like this, but also the recovery of one of the segments hardest hit by the Pandemic. In recent years, we have promoted a strategy to position ourselves as one of the leading destinations in the region for the meeting tourism segment,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

