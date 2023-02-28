More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Does Cinnamon Improve Learning and Memory?

    Cinnamon provides cognitive benefits and anti-inflammatory, anticancer and immunomodulatory properties

    By TCRN STAFF
    21
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Over the years cinnamon has been used for different dishes, desserts, as a flavoring and in herbal medicine, but does it improve learning and memory? Various studies have discovered that it provides cognitive benefits and anti-inflammatory, anticancer and immunomodulatory properties. Some research shows it potentially has neuroprotective effects, including against Alzheimer’s disease.

    A compound in cinnamon known as cinnamaldehyde, for example, has been shown to inhibit the buildup of amyloid beta plaques in the brain, a key sign of Alzheimer’s disease. Further study of the potential cognitive benefits could help in the development of preventive strategies for cognitive decline.

    Researchers recently conducted a meta-analysis of 40 studies investigating the effects of cinnamon on cognitive function. They found that cinnamon significantly improves cognitive function, described as learning and memory.

    How does cinnamon help cognitive function?

    For the study, the researchers analyzed 40 studies detailing the relationship between cinnamon and cognitive function. For analysis, they included two clinical studies, five in vitro studies, and 33 in vivo studies (i.e., looking at living organisms, such as humans, rodents, or other animals), including 17 with rats, 15 with mice, and one with the fruit housefly. To begin, the researchers looked at studies involving cinnamon extract or powder.

    In a clinical study, researchers found that chewing cinnamon gum for 40 days positively affected memory in adolescents. However, the other clinical study reported no significant changes in memory when taken orally.

    Most studies found that it positively affected learning and memory.

    “In vivo studies showed that the use of cinnamon or its components, such as eugenol, cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid, could positively alter cognitive function,” scientists Samaneh Nakhaee and Alireza Kooshki noted in a publication.

    In addition, they added that in vitro studies have also shown that adding cinnamon to a cellular medium can reduce tay beta amyloid aggregation that is associated with the development of Alzheimer’s, as well as increase cell viability.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Latin American Fair Tourism Leaders Will Meet in Costa Rica this April
    Next article
    Costa Rica Agrees on the Need to Regulate Autonomous Weapons
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The “Sacred Path” of Ayahuasca in the Ecuadorian Amazon

    A small Ecuadorian indigenous community is famous for having driven mining companies out of their Amazonian territory in northern Ecuador.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »