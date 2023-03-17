Guanacaste Airport is one of 5 Terminals with the Best Customer Service Worldwide

Guanacaste Airport -a member of the VINCI Airports network– obtained, for the fifth consecutive year, the award as the Best Airport in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the category of less than two million passengers according to the Airports Council International (ACI).Additionally, in this edition, Guanacaste Airport received an outstanding mention for being part of the “List of Excellence” of the Director General of ACI.

The recognition was earned for consistently delivering customer service excellence by winning multiple Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards over a five-year period over the past 10 years.

Only five airports in the world obtained this distinction. ACI awarded the airport a third recognition in a new category for “Airport with the most accessible travel in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

This year, four VINCI Airports were best-in-class winners: Guanacaste in Costa Rica, Belgrade in Serbia, Porto in Portugal and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. These awards illustrate VINCI Airports’ ability to maintain its performance in terms of service quality despite a very dynamic recovery context.

The ASQ award is ACI’s world reference in terms of quality of airport services

These awards are based on the results of passenger surveys.“Selected by passengers, these awards are driven by the airport community, which includes the airport, employees and a variety of other stakeholders. I congratulate the entire Guanacaste Airport team for their success in the ASQs”, declared Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director of ACI World.

“Guanacaste airport is really promoting the destination, both in the restoration of the volume of passengers and in the quality of services, and for this reason it is accelerating the economic and social progress of the region and of all of Costa Rica: quality pays and it is recognized”, commented César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.