More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Guanacaste Airport Creates Its New Brand to Attract Tourism

    It was launched together with a communication campaign called “Why Guanacaste?”

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Guanacaste Airport Creates Its New Brand to Attract Tourism

    In order to attract more tourism, the Guanacaste Airport brand seeks to position the province, its beauties and the...
    Read more
    TCRNGuillermo Agudelo -

    International Media Highlights Anti-Racism Signal In Routine Of Costa Rican Gymnast Luciana Alvarado at the Tokyo Olympics

    Knee to the floor and fist raised, Costa Rican Luciana Alvarado Reid caught the spotlight on Sunday when she...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    The Caribbean Begans To Reverse The Decline In Tourism

    The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) said today that the countries of the region began to reverse the decline in...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In order to attract more tourism, the Guanacaste Airport brand seeks to position the province, its beauties and the airport facilities. With the aim of promoting Costa Rican tourism in the international market, the Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, launched its commercial brand last week.

    The Guanacaste Airport brand is considered the spearhead to position the province, its beauties and the facilities that the terminal offers both tourists and airlines.  To achieve this, the brand, whose image is represented by a turtle, was launched together with a communication campaign called “Why Guanacaste?” which will promote tourist destinations, as well as the flora and fauna of the province.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “It should be noted that the terminal retains its name, what we are doing is creating a brand that allows us to position the airport and the destination in a fresher way, in an industry that is increasingly competitive and aggressive in attracting tourists”, said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.

    He added: “The new brand expresses the double ambition of VINCI Airports; to promote the natural and cultural wealth of Costa Rica, as well as to strengthen the projection of Guanacaste airport and its links with the other 44 airports in the network”.

    Recovery signs

    In June 2020, the airport managed to reach 98% of the volume of passengers registered during the same period in 2019, with the entry of 90,533 passengers, most of whom came from the United States.

    In addition, the best airport in the region, according to the Airports Council International (ACI), managed to increase airline operations compared to June 2019, since it increased the frequency of flights and opened new routes by American Airlines , United, and Jetblue.

    During the launch of the new brand, the opening of 2 new routes from Austin and Denver was announced to starting in November.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Source Marianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleInternational Media Highlights Anti-Racism Signal In Routine Of Costa Rican Gymnast Luciana Alvarado at the Tokyo Olympics
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Guanacaste Airport Creates Its New Brand to Attract Tourism

    In order to attract more tourism, the Guanacaste Airport brand seeks to position the province, its beauties and the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    International Media Highlights Anti-Racism Signal In Routine Of Costa Rican Gymnast Luciana Alvarado at the Tokyo Olympics

    TCRN Guillermo Agudelo -
    Knee to the floor and fist raised, Costa Rican Luciana Alvarado Reid caught the spotlight on Sunday when she finished in that pose her...
    Read more

    The Caribbean Begans To Reverse The Decline In Tourism

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) said today that the countries of the region began to reverse the decline in the sector that began at...
    Read more

    Products That Were Previously Imported Are Now Grown And Harvested In Costa Rica

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    At present, it is ideal to stay focused on goals, no matter how difficult things are in our environment, always focused on guaranteeing the...
    Read more

    Brisa Hennessy Makes History for Costa Rica in the Olympics and is Now One of the Best 8 Surfers In The World

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican surfer, Brisa Hennessy, made history for the country by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics and is officially one of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER