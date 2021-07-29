Guanacaste Airport Creates Its New Brand to Attract Tourism

In order to attract more tourism, the Guanacaste Airport brand seeks to position the province, its beauties and the airport facilities. With the aim of promoting Costa Rican tourism in the international market, the Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, launched its commercial brand last week.

The Guanacaste Airport brand is considered the spearhead to position the province, its beauties and the facilities that the terminal offers both tourists and airlines. To achieve this, the brand, whose image is represented by a turtle, was launched together with a communication campaign called “Why Guanacaste?” which will promote tourist destinations, as well as the flora and fauna of the province.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

“It should be noted that the terminal retains its name, what we are doing is creating a brand that allows us to position the airport and the destination in a fresher way, in an industry that is increasingly competitive and aggressive in attracting tourists”, said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.

He added: “The new brand expresses the double ambition of VINCI Airports; to promote the natural and cultural wealth of Costa Rica, as well as to strengthen the projection of Guanacaste airport and its links with the other 44 airports in the network”.

Recovery signs

In June 2020, the airport managed to reach 98% of the volume of passengers registered during the same period in 2019, with the entry of 90,533 passengers, most of whom came from the United States.

In addition, the best airport in the region, according to the Airports Council International (ACI), managed to increase airline operations compared to June 2019, since it increased the frequency of flights and opened new routes by American Airlines , United, and Jetblue.

During the launch of the new brand, the opening of 2 new routes from Austin and Denver was announced to starting in November.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.