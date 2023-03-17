A New Strategy for the Protection of the Forest in Playa Grande de Santa Cruz was Launched

The Foundations: The Clean Wave and Savage Lands, organize the “Mi Bosque” (My Forest) campaign whose main objective is to compensate for the destruction of this resource in order to bring a bit of the Las Baulas National Marine Park to the garden of each neighboring property in the sector, from Playa Grande de Santa Cruz, Guanacaste.

According to Andrés Bermúdez, President of The Clean Wave, to achieve the implementation of the Mi Bosque plan on March 17th, starting at 4:30 p.m., a special event will be held at the Onda restaurant in Playa Grande in order to raise funds.

How to participate

To get involved in this plan in favor of the environment of Playa Grande, there are several ways. In the first place through a donation to Mi Bosque. In addition, participating in the raffle for an autographed guitar and tickets to attend the four-day mega concert (June 15th to 18th, 2023) Hell Fest in Paris (France) where groups such as MötleyCrue or Kiss will perform. Or finally, buying numbers for a golf cart raffle -during the event on March 17th– and which is valued at $USD 16 thousand (¢8.6 million at the current exchange rate).

Musicians in action

The initiative has the support of the drummer from the legendary heavy metal band Megadeth, Dirk Verbeuren and his former partner in the thrash metal group of the 90s Artsonic, Sylvain Demercastel who live in Playa Negra de Santa Cruz. The two musicians became involved in the environmental plans of Savage Lands.

Dirk Verbeuren, drummer of the mythical heavy metal band Megadeth, got involved in the environmental initiative in Playa Grande de Santa Cruz, Guanacaste

“We want to start a new type of ecological behavior in Costa Rica and provide solutions for the community, thinking that it is a special country with great natural assets that are a treasure for everyone,” said Verbeuren.

This environmental effort by The Clean Wave and Savage Lands will serve as a new channel to reach out to the local community, including residents, developers and new buyers interested in changing the way the area is developed and protecting the Park with adjoining properties thanks to the signing of commitment letters signed by those who enroll in the program.

The Park

The Park, created in 1991, is located in the Santa Cruz districts of CaboVelas and 27 de Abril. It includes -among other geographical areas- the Morro and El Hermoso hills; Carbón, Ventanas, Grande and Langosta beaches; the San Francisco, Tamarindo and Ventanas mangroves.

With an area of ​​612 hectares, in addition to being a tourist attraction, it is the nesting site for the Leatherback turtle (Dermochelyscariacea) on the beaches of this protected area. This species is the largest turtle in the world and is in danger of extinction according to the Convention for International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna.

Sum of wills

“The sum of wills between the Foundations and the Playa Grande Community allowed us to launch this innovative letter of intent, mechanism that will take the Park to the backyard of the neighboring properties with a quality seal that will give a label or diploma that is awarded to the person (private or public) who signs the document,” said Bermúdez.

Workplan

This alliance between The Clean Wave and Savage Lands in Playa Grande will allow Costa Rica to remain a country “symbol of the fight in favor of biodiversity.”“The proceeds from the raffles will directly finance the acquisition of strategic lands to preserve the Playa Grande area. The donation for Mi Bosquewill begin with an agreement with the participants that will allow landowners to receive a personalized reforestation operation on their land where a sign will be placed to highlight the effort,” said Demarcestel, co-founder of Savage Lands.

Nadia Borysenko, a neighbor of Playa Grande who leads Mi Bosque and; In addition, is part of The Clean Wave work team, indicated that “they will certify and grant guarantee seals to landowners and builders who participate in the program to reforest and preserve land, raising quality standards in the face of the current real estate boom. In addition, the idea is that in the future the guarantee seal can be applied in other communities”.

The mangroves in the Park are included in the protection category of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (RAMSAR) because they are of great importance as habitat for waterfowl and breeding grounds for different marine species and forestry.