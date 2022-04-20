More
    Guanacaste Airport Recovers Pre-pandemic Air Traffic During March

    Clear signs of tourism recovering in the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    The first quarter of 2022 registers an upward trend in passenger arrivals at the Guanacaste Airport.And it is that, by March 2022, more than 164 thousand passengers circulated through this air terminal, practically equaling the air traffic for the same period of 2019.In addition, between January and March 2022, 1,500 international commercial flights were registered, confirming a growth in the movement of airlines.

    Promising figures

    “The previous year we were still adapting to the changes of the pandemic and this year we are very positive with the sustained recovery in traffic. As members of the VINCI Airports network, we are proud to promote positive mobility in the region. We appreciate the commitment and work of the public and private actors involved to reach these figures,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.The months of January and February had an 87% and 90% recovery, respectively, relative to the traffic levels of the year before the pandemic.

