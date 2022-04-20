More
    Environment
    Updated:

    Tico Environmentalist Will Row 200 Km to Raise Awareness About Ocean Pollution

    As a wake-up call about the amount of garbage and plastics that end up in the sea

    By TCRN STAFF
    A Costa Rican environmentalist will row 200 km in the Gulf of Nicoya to raise awareness about ocean pollution.The journey began in Punta Leona and will last 10 days.This initiative of the environmental conservation organization Mareblu is a wake-up call about the amount of garbage and plastics that end up in the sea.

    Interactive event

    The activist will stop at different points in the gulf to deliver sacks to the communities that will be used to collect both valuable recyclable material from their homes and from the beaches. Mareblu seeks support to strengthen the cleanups they carry out in the area.

    People interested in helping out with this great project can do so through the following phone number:8913-8181.

