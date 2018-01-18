Regardless of whether you have recently found the perfect house and are looking for bespoke furniture to bring your new home to life, or are interested in buying new furniture just because you can, a great place to start is by considering the type of furniture you would prefer. Whilst there are countless options to choose from, it is paramount that you take what is best for you, your family and the environment into consideration. In order to ensure you choose the best furniture for you and your family, we’ve decided to explore the importance of sustainable material sourcing for furniture, and the benefits of eco-friendly furniture, including the likes of teak furniture, below.

It’s Better For The Environment

If you didn’t know that wood is one of the best resources for creating the most exclusive sustainable furniture, now you do! The importance of sustainable material sourcing for furniture never goes amiss, especially when it comes to leaving a good environmental footprint. The main reason for this is because you are creating furniture using sustainable sources, leaving man-made products with chemicals to other people. Moreover, it’s sustainable material sourcing for furniture is even better is the wood is from a sustainable forest because the impact of removing a tree is a sustainable forest is far less as trees are consistently replaced with seeds to re-grow what was taken.

Better Health

As well as being good for the environment, furniture made from sustainable materials are also far better for your health. Compared to furniture made of sustainable material, normal furniture has a shockingly high number of chemicals, which can significantly damage your health. Children, in particular, may experience increased sensitivity when it comes to chemicals in furniture, and thus eco-furniture is an excellent solution. Despite what some people believe, these chemicals will continue to emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for weeks, if not months, after the furniture has been bought into your home, which is why it is paramount that where you can, you opt for eco-friendly furniture.

Durability

Did you know that solid hardwoods are more durable than other forms of wood? When it comes to understanding the importance of sustainable material sourcing for furniture, it is paramount to understand that it makes a significant difference to the quality of the furniture, as well as the price. Even though furniture made using sustainable material is often more expensive, the investment is worthwhile! Furniture made of the sustainable material is much sturdier than that made of other materials and thus will last a lifetime.

Attractiveness

There are numerous reasons to back up the importance of sustainable material sourcing for furniture, including that your high-quality sustainable furniture is often more attractive. This is because the grain of real natural wood looks much more luxurious than a material that is trying to intimidate the natural wood-like grain. Moreover, due to the fact that this material is far more durable than other resources, it will look like new for longer, and thus you don’t have to worry about refinishing your beloved furniture if you simply don’t have time.

It Can Be Refinished

If you have ever bought cheap furniture in order to avoid shelling out too much cash, you may have noticed that, eventually, it will begin to turn dark and over time will gradually lose its varnish. As the wood begins to disintegrate, there is almost nothing you can do to save its beauty. Soon enough, your cheap furniture will end up at one of the countless landfills across the UK. However, when you buy high-quality sustainable furniture, you can rest assured that you will be able to successfully refinish it should it become chipped or scratched, so you don’t have to buy your furniture collection again!

There are numerous reasons behind the importance of sustainable material sourcing for furniture. Not only is furniture made from suitable materials far more durable, but it is often much more attractive too, so you can create an environment you are proud to show off. The next time you go to buy a new piece of furniture, why not remind yourself of the importance of sustainable material sourcing?