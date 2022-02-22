Protection of the UNESCO Must Be Present in all Educational Programs Worldwide

In recent days, UNESCO focused on the realization of the “One Ocean Summit”, organized by France, asking the 193 Member States to include training on protection of the oceans in educational programs from the current date to the year 2025.

In the opinion of the UNESCO representatives, the international community must make education one of the pillars of its action in favor of the ocean, with the slogan:“If you want to protect better, then you have to teach it better”.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

In this way, UNESCO makes available to the States a repository of pedagogical content that ranges from the drafting of national school programs to the preparation of lessons by teachers.It is worth noting that various countries such as Costa Rica, Brazil, Canada, Kenya, Portugal and Sweden are already working on ocean education programs.

The educational application will be supervised

The first step in the supervision of the educational application will be carried out during the celebration of the COP27 climate summit that will be held in November 2022 in Egypt.

At the moment, it is UNESCO that coordinates global programs such as mapping the oceans, monitoring their health and preventing tsunami risks, as well as numerous scientific research projects.

This organization is also a leader in the study and protection of unique oceanic places, through 232 marine biosphere reserves and 50 world heritage marine sites of outstanding universal value.It is important to highlight that at the “One Ocean Summit”, held a few days ago, the main issues were addressed: the fight against illegal fishing and plastic pollution.

Costa Rica does not stop advancing in this regard

Costa Rica also has a particular leadership, through its alliances with the countries of the world, it proposed to the United KingdomMinister of the Environment, Zac Goldsmith, that they keep on the table what is safety in the ocean, research science and development, as well as the blue economy.

Today, the United Kingdom recognizes the work of the Central American country in international instances, among which we highlight the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor and the negotiations in the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity in Areas Outside National Jurisdiction.

France also recognizes the work of Costa Rica for the oceans and it is that in December, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, during his visit to the country gave President Carlos Alvarado the invitation to the summit “One Ocean Summit”. In the alliance led by Costa Rica, France and Great Britain, the protection of 30% of maritime and terrestrial ecosystems is proposed by the year 2030.