President Carlos Alvarado congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday for their election to the Presidency and Vice presidency of the United States, about an hour after the announcement of the election result.

“I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President Elect and Vice President Elect of the United States. We celebrate the high participation in the electoral process, as well as the ties of friendship that unite us with the American people,” said Carlos Alvarado.

Congratulations To @JOEBIDEN And @KAMALAHARRIS In Their Status Of President-Elect And Vice-President-Elect Of The United States. Do We Celebrate The High Participation In The Electoral Process, As Well As The Ties Of Friendship That Bind Us With The American People? ￰ – Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CARLOSALVQ) November 7, 2020

Biden promised to be “the President of all Americans,” after the mainstream US media projected that he defeated Republican President Donald Trump in a highly contested election.

Biden, 78, is the potential winner of the Presidential Election in the United States after adding 20 votes from the state of Pennsylvania and exceeding the minimum of 270 electoral votes required, according to the most recent cuts of the NBC and CNN networks, as well as the The New York Times newspaper.



