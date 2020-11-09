More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    As of November 1st, “Duty-Free” Stores in Costa Rica are Allowed to Operate 100% again

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    As of November 1st, “Duty-Free” Stores in Costa Rica are Allowed to Operate 100% again

    This Sunday, November 1st, the Duty-Free stores (tax-free) operated by the Institute of Social Assistance (IMAS) are...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Latest Measurements for COVID-19 in Costa Rica Confirm Downward Trend in Contagion

    The latest academic measurements for COVID-19 confirm the trend in reductions of the reproduction rate, known as...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    What are the Skills and Mindsets for the Leaders of the Future?

    When we hear the word water, an image immediately comes to mind,...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This Sunday, November 1st, the Duty-Free stores (tax-free) operated by the Institute of Social Assistance (IMAS) are operating again at 100%, after 8 months of decreeing the borders closure due to the emergency caused by COVID-19.

    Faced with the total opening of the borders and the reactivation of commercial activity at the Juan Santamaría and Daniel Oduber international airports, more than 50 people who work in the Duty Free will return to their full time jobs, which was reduced as of July by 75%.

    The reduction of the working day was applied after exhausting the possibilities of accumulating hours under the swap modality, established in article 11 of Law No. 9832, Law of Authorization of Reduction of Working Hours before the Declaration of National Emergency.

    With the restrictions on the borders, sales have suffered an unprecedented decrease, affecting the generation of profits that are used for social investment. Company personnel have not been exempt from this situation, with whom from the beginning they have worked closely to make decisions that represent less impact due to the circumstances.

    An exciting return to business
    “We are excited to once again offer the range of high-quality and good-priced products that we have in the Duty-Free stores at airports, a means of generating income for the most vulnerable families in the country,” said Juan Luis Bermúdez Madriz, Minister of Human Development and Social Inclusion and Executive President of IMAS.

    “We are also delighted by the return of all the collaborators to the entirety of their work schedules. Together with them and their families, they have gone through difficult times and decisions due to the Pandemic, but today we see the fruit of the Costa Rica Work and Take Care Strategy”, he added.

    The only Tax Free Stores in the country’s international airports are operated by the IMAS, in accordance with Law 4760 (IMAS Creation Law), which grants the institution the exclusive exploitation of duty-free stalls in ports, borders and international airports.

    The institution’s Commercial Companies program aims to contribute to the financial sustainability of social investment programs by generating economic resources in duty-free stores.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Source TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleLatest Measurements for COVID-19 in Costa Rica Confirm Downward Trend in Contagion
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    As of November 1st, “Duty-Free” Stores in Costa Rica are Allowed to Operate 100% again

    This Sunday, November 1st, the Duty-Free stores (tax-free) operated by the Institute of Social Assistance (IMAS) are...
    Read more
    News

    Latest Measurements for COVID-19 in Costa Rica Confirm Downward Trend in Contagion

    TCRN STAFF -
    The latest academic measurements for COVID-19 confirm the trend in reductions of the reproduction rate, known as R0. According to the Central...
    Read more
    Awareness

    What are the Skills and Mindsets for the Leaders of the Future?

    TCRN STAFF -
    When we hear the word water, an image immediately comes to mind, we know what we are...
    Read more
    News

    Eight Years in Prison receives Lawyer for Cultivation and Supply of Marijuana in Alajuela

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Alajuela Criminal Court imposed eight years in prison on attorney Mario Cerdas Salazar, a 62-year-old defender for cultivation, possession, supply, transformation,...
    Read more
    News

    “Feedback”: the key to Motivating at Work

    TCRN STAFF -
    From childhood, we learn to behave in accordance with how elders respond to our actions. We expect positive or negative feedback to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Latest Measurements for COVID-19 in Costa Rica Confirm Downward Trend in Contagion

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The latest academic measurements for COVID-19 confirm the trend in reductions of the reproduction rate, known as R0. According to the Central...
    Read more

    Eight Years in Prison receives Lawyer for Cultivation and Supply of Marijuana in Alajuela

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Alajuela Criminal Court imposed eight years in prison on attorney Mario Cerdas Salazar, a 62-year-old defender for cultivation, possession, supply, transformation,...
    Read more

    “Feedback”: the key to Motivating at Work

    News TCRN STAFF -
    From childhood, we learn to behave in accordance with how elders respond to our actions. We expect positive or negative feedback to...
    Read more

    Costa Rica: Promoting registration of products for the Cannabis and Hemp industry

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The production and commercialization of derivatives of Cannabis and Hemp are taking their first steps in Costa Rica
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »