Gustavo Segura Sancho became the new ICT (National Tourism Institute) Executive President and Minister of Tourism after the resignation of María Amalia Revelo for health reasons.

Gradual and safe opening of international flights, tools to alleviate the financial problems of companies in the sector and economic recovery actions make up the new minister’s roadmap. Segura, a graduate in Economics from the University of Costa Rica, has a degree in Sustainable Development from INCAE, a prestigious international business school.

His professional career highlights extensive experience in hotel management and participation in the Board of Directors of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, where he has served as a director for six years, five of which he held as vice president. In addition, he has actively participated in the materialization for the “Certification of Sustainable Tourism” for the ICT as a representative of the private sector.

The new Minister of Tourism and Executive President of the ICT, affirms: “I have honestly accepted to serve the country, in extremely complex circumstances for Costa Rica, and in particular for the tourism industry. There is a human team in the ICT trained and committed to these ends and in full support of the new Minister.

In addition to stressing the relevance that Costa Rica must maintain in the medium and long term as a leading actor at the international level in the field of tourism, Segura has reported that he will prioritize 3 axes of action to face the crisis in the sector within the framework of the Pandemic:



A) Opening of international flights gradually and safely.

B) Implementation of tools to alleviate the financial problems of companies in the sector.

C) Economic recovery actions.

Always within the framework of the highest standards of health security and in constant dialogue with the health authorities.

“Very soon I will make myself available to all the chambers and organizations of the sector to generate the appropriate formal communication channels and urgent spaces to be able to coordinate and work in an orderly manner,” Segura added.