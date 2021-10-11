More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Disposable Face Masks From the Pandemic a ‘Contamination Bomb’

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    By protecting our health, we harm the well-being of the environment and vice versa, a cycle that we should break with good environmental education. Those products known as surgical masks, face masks, chinstraps or nasobucos, have become one of the most polluting wastes during this current period of health emergency due to Coronavirus, especially the disposable ones.

    Recent joint university research estimated that we wear a staggering 130 billion surgical masks each month, worldwide, or 3 million per minute, and most are made from plastic microfibers.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark and Princeton University state that masks are an environmental hazard in ecological terms, as there are no guidelines for recycling surgical masks.

    While environmental scientists in a comment in the scientific journal Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering, warn that: “With the increase in reports about the inappropriate disposal of face masks, it is urgent to recognize this possible environmental threat and prevent it from becoming the next plastic problem”.

    Disposable masks are plastic products that cannot easily biodegrade. In addition, in the long term, they can fragment into smaller plastic particles, such as micro and nanoplastics, a situation that would allow them to spread through ecosystems and contaminate more.

    Disposable face masks vs plastic bottles

    The enormous production of masks has surpassed that of plastic bottles, since it is estimated that these are around 43 billion per month. On the other hand, unlike plastic bottles of which about 25% are recycled, there is no official guide to recycling masks, which makes it more likely that they will be disposed of as solid waste.

    Like various types of plastic bags, if masks are not disposed of for recycling, like other plastic waste they can end up in the environment, in freshwater systems, and the oceans, where the elements can degrade them to a great extent. amount of microscopic-sized particles, and months later, those same particles fragment, even more, to give way to nano plastics of less than 1 micrometer.

    A noxious ‘pollution bomb’

    “A big concern is that masks are made of micro-sized plastic fibers (~ 1 to 10 microns thick), so when it breaks down in the environment, it can release more microscopic-sized plastics, easier and faster than bulk plastics, such as plastic bags, “the researchers noted.

    “We know that, like other plastic waste, disposable masks can also accumulate and release harmful chemical and biological substances, such as bisphenol A, heavy metals, as well as pathogenic microorganisms. That have indirect adverse effects on plants, animals, and humans” said Elvis Genbo Xu, a scientist at the University of Southern Denmark.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceUrsula Pamela Garcia
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Artesanal Seal Certifies Entrepreneurs to Guarantee Originality of Products
    Next articleCatholic Confession Secret Will Not Be Included in Law That Seeks Obligation to Report Abuse Of Minors in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    Catholic Confession Secret Will Not Be Included in Law That Seeks Obligation to Report Abuse Of Minors in Costa Rica

    The secret of confession was excluded from a bill that seeks to force adults to report suspicions of abuse,...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER