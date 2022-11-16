Anuel AA Will Perform at TamaFest 2022

Finally, the visit that Anuel AA will make to our country next December to perform at the TamaFest 2022 year-end festival was confirmed. This event, which will celebrate its first edition, will take place from December 25th to January 1st, 2023, in the 8-hectare fairground.

According to the producer of this festival, Juan Carlos Cárdenas, Anuel AA, will perform on December 29th together with Chencho Corleone. In addition, he commented that said event is not only intended to entertain, but that the objective is also to encourage and promote Costa Rican traditions such as bullfighting, seasonal meals and fairground rides.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

This festival will be organized by areas and are the following:

• Games and Fair

• Round of Bulls

• Canteens and Megabars

• Traditional meals and Foodtrucks

• Stage for concerts by national artists

• Stage for concerts by international artists

Likewise, the producer indicated that on December 28th they will hold a #ReggaeFest, in which the following singers will participate:

• Busy Signal

• Konshens

• Chris Martin

All of them will have as soap operas G Mario, DJ Selecta Herbalist, DJ Become, DJ Pablo, and DJ Cuilo. Regarding the tickets for the event, they indicated that they will be on sale through publitickets.com starting next week, in addition, that they can also be purchased at the fairgrounds.