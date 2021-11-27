Costa Rica Will Experience the Best Music In January 2022

It has been almost two years in which the world has lived with a pandemic that has left more than five million deaths and restrictions, generating great economic problems in some nations. Two years of learning, where people have been protected by their care and, that of their closest ones.

But we will not deny that many, thousands, millions of people have missed attending festivals, in addition to enjoying socializing with wonderful people and dancing the best musical mixes.

You may wonder what we are talking about and it is nothing more than the Ocaso Festival, which will be held in January 2022, from the 6th to the 11th in the Tamarindo area. On the way to the 6th anniversary of the festival and we are sure it will be well celebrated, because the moment that everyone was waiting for is almost here.

The organizers of the event had asked their followers to remain calm, due to the increase in cases due to the pandemic in 2020, therefore it was not held on what was its 4th anniversary. But, we understand that various countries (including Costa Rica) are already working with the new normal, staying safe.

“See you next year”

“See you next year”, is the phrase that faithful followers of the festival wanted to read, despite this in a statement it was revealed that the Government of Costa Rica decreed that as of December 1st, it will be mandatory to present the complete vaccination scheme to access shops and participate in public activities throughout the country.

Of course, Ocaso will comply with the requirement, understanding that there are diverse opinions about vaccines, but at this time, it is necessary for the realization of massive events.

Talented artists

Yes, we are missing something to mention and they are the artists who will perform in Ocaso 2022: Doctor Martin, Andreas Henneberg, Magdalena, Space Motion, Solomun, among others.

Solomun, is the stage name of a DJ and music producer with natural name Mladen Solomun born in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He will be presented on January 8th. 17 are the years in which Solomun has exercised his career as a DJ very well and is an active music producer since 2005, who founded the Diynamic label in 2006 together with his partner, Adriano Trolio.

Today, Solomun is one of the most recognized DJs in the world and his name lives up to other producers and DJs of the stature of Paul Kalkbrenner. It is worth noting that Solomun’s music is inspired by R&B, Funk, Soul, Hip hop, Disco or music from the 80s; In 2012, he was named Producer of the Year by the DJ Awards at IIbiza and Best International DJ by the Cool Awards in Brazil.