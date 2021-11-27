In addition to relaxation, the benefits of massage are many and very diverse. Likewise, it is not necessary to go to a massage center, but also at home we can enjoy this great pleasure. Essential oils will help us in the task and their properties will also be beneficial for our skin and health in general.

In this article we present the 10 best massage oils, so you can choose the one you like the most:

Aloe vera

Moisturizing oil with aloe vera regulates the skin’s moisture and keeps it soft and elastic. And it is that this plant is one of those that more beneficial properties contribute to our organism, both internally and externally.

Almond

It is rich in nutrients, proteins, minerals and vitamins A and E. In addition, it has a high concentration of essential fatty acids that make it a great moisturizer for the skin. You can learn more about this product in our article: what are the benefits of almond oil.

Chamomile

It is used to treat muscle problems caused by intense exercise or poor posture. Likewise, it fights anxiety and insomnia; If you are still not clear about its medicinal uses.

Juniper

Although perhaps one of the least known, juniper oil firms the bust and stimulates the circulatory system; In addition, it has a powerful toning effect that places it among the 10 best oils for massage.

Eucalyptus

It is used to relieve muscle problems, arthritis, and rheumatism. Its use relaxes the skin of the face and body. Check this article to know how to make eucalyptus oil, although if you prefer you can also buy it at this link.

Lavender

It is soothing, antiseptic and healing. In addition to treating rheumatic pain, it is used to reduce hypertension, relieve skin infections, wounds and insect bites.

Lemon or citrus

Lemon essential oil disperses bad energies and in turn is very relaxing. As for other citrus fruits, such as orange blossom, they also have aphrodisiac properties.

Balm

Lemon balm is a great sedative and a relaxing tonic that reduces anxiety and nervousness. However, people with sensitive skin should not use this oil, but instead resort to alternatives.

Orchid

It has moisturizing properties and is very relaxing, and you are sure to love the delicious scent of orchids.

Sandalwood

It also hydrates and acts against dry skin, at the same time it is also very beneficial to relieve muscle tension and eliminate tension.