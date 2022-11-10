More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Air France Increases Its Offer to Costa Rica With 5 Flights a Week Between San José And Paris

    Air France serves its route to Costa Rica in a state-of-the-art Airbus A-350 aircraft that consumes 25% less fuel and generates 40% less noise

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    As of December 10th, Air France will operate five flights a week between the Juan Santamaría international airport in the city of San José and the Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub, in the most modern aircraft in its fleet, an Airbus 350.

    Since the country reopened its borders closed by the pandemic and commercial flights were restored, Air France has resumed its flights to Costa Rica. As restrictions eased and the demand for passenger travel and cargo transportation between Costa Rica and Europe increased, the company increased its flights to offer the three weekly flights it currently operates. Soon, it will increase two frequencies to offer 5 weekly flights between San José and Paris, from December to May 2023.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Excellent news

    William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, stated that this is “excellent news for the start of the high season and the goal we have set for ourselves of recovering the visitation figures prior to the pandemic before the end of 2023.”

    The tourism chief added that Air France’s increase in frequencies coincides with the seasonality of the French market, whose highest number of arrivals occurs between January and April. “The announcement is particularly relevant, moreover, given that this airline is preferred by approximately half of the French tourists who arrive in our country,” he concluded.

    For his part, Antoine Cros, manager of Air France and KLM for Panama, Central America and the Dominican Republic, stated: “We are very happy to be able to announce two new Air France frequencies as of December 10. Thanks to these additional flights, we exceed our pre-pandemic offer and fulfill the dream of offering five direct Air France flights a week from Costa Rica to Paris.

    Environmentally efficient aircraft

    In addition, we are proud that our customers can enjoy the experience of traveling in an Airbus 350, the most modern and environmentally efficient aircraft in the Air France fleet, available in Costa Rica since June 28 of this year. Starting in December, the Air France KLM group will offer the Costa Rican market 8 weekly flights to Europe via Paris or Amsterdam, and from there, connections to more than 120 destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia”.

    According to the most recent ICT data, between January and September, more than 45 thousand French tourists visited the country by air, consolidating France as the third source market for European tourists to Costa Rica.

    Basic data

    Air France flight schedules to San José, starting December 10, 2022*

    Air France will operate to San José on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

    Flight AF431: leaves San José at 7:55 p.m. and arrives in Paris at 1:10 p.m. the next day.

    Flight AF430: leaves Paris at 1:10 p.m. and arrives in San José at 5:40 p.m. the same day.

    *Hours in local time. Flight schedule subject to change.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    This November 12 Run And Collaborate With The SOS Children’s Villages
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    This November 12 Run And Collaborate With The SOS Children’s Villages

    This Sunday, November 12th, the event "Steps to help, a race for children" will be held, in which 350 children and adolescents
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]aricanews.com

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER