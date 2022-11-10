Costa Rica Will Host the Central American Rugby Tourna

Costa Rica will host the Central American Rugby tournament and after all of the Latin America rugby tournament, which will be held in November at the National Stadium. The Central American tournament is second level and the countries of the region participate with the exception of Guatemala, which has been suspended by the Olympic Committee.

This competition will be played in male and female category. The appointment is next Saturday the 12th and Sunday the 13th of November, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, this event is very important for the participants, because the winner gets a place to play the Central American and Caribbean Games. For this competition the participation of Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and Costa Rica is expected.

“We are very excited about these two events, we will see an excellent level of rugby. We have the support of institutions such as the Municipality of San José, as well as other institutions,” said Ramón Cole, from the Rugby Federation.

Latin American Tournament

While the Latin American tournament is the main Sevens rugby tournament in South and Central America. This event will be held on November 26th and 27th at a time of 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Only the male category participates.

According to the organizers, the Argentine national team will participate in this competition. “Argentina is one of the powers of this sport and of the region”, they indicated.

The list of participating teams is complete: Uruguay, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Canada and Costa Rica. It will be in this tournament that three places will be awarded for two other major events. These are:

A place for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.

Two places to play the world circuit of Sevens B (Challenger). Those interested in seeing this championship can purchase tickets or the event will have a live signal on ESPN and Star+