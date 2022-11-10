More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Won the Award for “The Most Desirable Country of 2022” in a Special Ceremony at London

    During the twenty-first installment of the Wanderlust Travel Awards

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica was awarded the recognition as the “most desirable” country in 2022 during the twenty-first installment of the Wanderlust Travel Awards. These awards are given by the renowned British magazine Wanderlust in London.

    The award was received by William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, as well as by representatives of the marketing area of ​​the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). They arrived in the English capital to participate in the World Travel Market fair, which began yesterday in this city.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    An incredible achievement

    “For Costa Rica to win this award and be recognized by thousands of passionate travelers and Wanderlust readers is an incredible achievement. “Our country works day after day to maintain its position as a world leader in sustainability and we will focus on maintaining this position through the promotion of responsible tourism. But also with continuous sustainable initiatives,” said Rodríguez after receiving the main award of the night. Rodríguez spoke before an audience full of special guests from different countries of the world who participated in the award ceremony.

    Above other destinations

    By obtaining the main prize of the night with the gold category as “best desirable country”, Costa Rica outvoted other finalist destinations. Among them were Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, Peru, South Africa and Jordan.

    Costa Rica was also recognized for being a pioneer in ecotourism and possessing an “extraordinary tropical forest”. Also for the exuberance of its coasts and for being home to more than 500,000 species that include sloths, toucans, sea turtles and many others.

    The ceremony was held in the iconic historic building of the Tower of London and a total of 15 prizes were awarded due to the taste of readers and the general public. They chose the best travel destinations, airlines, operators and influencers

    Wanderlust is the UK’s oldest and most established travel magazine. It is also recognized for being at the forefront of sustainable travel for almost three decades, explained the ICT.

    Currently, the United Kingdom represents the first issuing market of tourists from Europe by air to Costa Rica. Only between the months of January and October of this year have visited our country more than 55,000 British tourists, revealed the ICT.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Will Host the Central American Rugby Tourna
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Host the Central American Rugby Tourna

    Costa Rica will host the Central American Rugby tournament and after all of the Latin America rugby tournament
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER