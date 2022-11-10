Costa Rica Won the Award for “The Most Desirable Country of 2022” in a Special Ceremony at London

Costa Rica was awarded the recognition as the “most desirable” country in 2022 during the twenty-first installment of the Wanderlust Travel Awards. These awards are given by the renowned British magazine Wanderlust in London.

The award was received by William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, as well as by representatives of the marketing area of ​​the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). They arrived in the English capital to participate in the World Travel Market fair, which began yesterday in this city.

An incredible achievement

“For Costa Rica to win this award and be recognized by thousands of passionate travelers and Wanderlust readers is an incredible achievement. “Our country works day after day to maintain its position as a world leader in sustainability and we will focus on maintaining this position through the promotion of responsible tourism. But also with continuous sustainable initiatives,” said Rodríguez after receiving the main award of the night. Rodríguez spoke before an audience full of special guests from different countries of the world who participated in the award ceremony.

Above other destinations

By obtaining the main prize of the night with the gold category as “best desirable country”, Costa Rica outvoted other finalist destinations. Among them were Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, Peru, South Africa and Jordan.

Costa Rica was also recognized for being a pioneer in ecotourism and possessing an “extraordinary tropical forest”. Also for the exuberance of its coasts and for being home to more than 500,000 species that include sloths, toucans, sea turtles and many others.

The ceremony was held in the iconic historic building of the Tower of London and a total of 15 prizes were awarded due to the taste of readers and the general public. They chose the best travel destinations, airlines, operators and influencers

Wanderlust is the UK’s oldest and most established travel magazine. It is also recognized for being at the forefront of sustainable travel for almost three decades, explained the ICT.

Currently, the United Kingdom represents the first issuing market of tourists from Europe by air to Costa Rica. Only between the months of January and October of this year have visited our country more than 55,000 British tourists, revealed the ICT.