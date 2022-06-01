Costa Rican Para Athlete Sherman Güity Wins the Gold Medal in Switzerland

Costa Rican para athlete Sherman Güity won the gold medal at the Nodwill Grand Prix in Switzerland this past Saturday.The young man from Limon did it with the mark of 10.90 in the final of the 100-meter dash in the T64 category.In the semifinal this past Friday he had managed to tie the world record belonging to the American Richard Browne with a time of 10.61.

Aspirations fulfilled

“The semifinal effort was great, Sherman ran the best 100 of his life. But the wind took the record away and nothing could be done.We took care that anxiety was not a rival to make a quick start and finish the last meters with our eyes on the goal regardless of rivals. Everything was fulfilled, a gold medal in his first tournament of the year says a lot for what is to come,” said Emanuel Chanto, Sherman’s trainer.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

At the last Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the star from Limón won the silver medal in the final of the 100-meter dash, category T64, with a time of 10.78.In those samegames , Sherman won the gold medal in the 200 meters category T64 with a time of 21:43, a Paralympic record.

Sherman’s return to our country will be this this week where they will be defining the venues for some competitions coming this season.